Receiving awards for their work in law enforcement were MK2 Colin Jones (U.S. Coast Guard, St. Inigoes), left, Trooper Timothy Eckrich (Maryland State Police), Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office), Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor (Special Victims Unit), Deputy State Fire Marshal Helys Valles, Officer 1st Class Kyle Neitzel (Maryland Department of Natural Resources), Officer Mason Falcon (St. Mary’s College of Maryland Public Safety) and CO 1st class Monica Moncivais-Romero (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Corrections). Not pictured are Master Trooper John Preston (Maryland State Police – Aviation Command) and Sgt. Shawn Bowie (Department of Public Safety, Patuxent River Police Department).
Corrections Officer 1st class Monica Moncivais-Romero of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, left, receives her award from St. Mary’s Commissioner President Randy Guy (R).
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall (R) speaks at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Tuesday in Callaway.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
An empty seat represented all those in law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice.
They are out in the streets, on the water and behind the scenes keeping the community safe and on Tuesday several of them were recognized during Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at The White Rose in Callaway.
“It’s a great source of pride and I love that the Department of Aging and Human Services does this every year without delay, without hesitation,” St. Mary’s Sheriff Steve Hall (R) said. “The other part I think is really unique about this particular event is the representation of the different arms of public safety that are represented.”
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) served as emcee of the annual event, which recognized nine individuals in various branches of law enforcement.
“I’m very excited and very honored to get the award,” said Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. “The best part are probably the community events that we do; just the interaction with the kids and the community.”
Holdsworth, who said he’s always wanted to be a police officer, said the difficult aspects of his job are “the schedule, a lot of last-minute rescheduling,” and that he gets through the tough cases thanks to a “good “support system at home.”
Originally from Minnesota, DNR Officer 1st Class Kyle Neitzel spent more than 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, but when the Maryland Department of Natural Resources held an academy, he “jumped from one to the other.”
“I’m really honored,” said Neitzel, who is based in the Southern Region’s Area 4. “I think the best part is you don’t know what each day is going to bring. ... I meet different people every day; 90% of time they’re great people but you do run into those not-so-great people so every day keeps it exciting.”
Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, who is with the Office of the State’s Attorney’s Special Victims Unit, was also recognized.
“I’m very much appreciative,” she said. “It’s not often that people focus on the prosecutor aspect of it. I basically [see us] as the clean-up to finish the job that law enforcement does on our streets to protect the community. [Our goal is to] to finish the job, protect the community and know that others can sleep well at night knowing that at least we’re doing our part to give everyone a safe and healthy environment.”
“When I think of the people whose lives have benefitted from Sarah’s tenacious and skillful prosecutions, I am deeply appreciative,” St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said in a news release. “Prosecuting violent crimes is hard work, and our community deserves excellent efforts like Sarah delivers.”Awards were also presented to Corrections Officer 1st Class Monica Moncivais-Romero (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Corrections), Maryland State Police Trooper Timothy Eckrich, Trooper John Preston (Maryland State Police Aviation Command), Sgt. Shawn Bowie (Patuxent River Police Department), MK2 Colin Jones (U.S. Coast Guard, St. Inigoes), Officer Mason Falcon (St. Mary’s College of Maryland Public Safety) and Deputy State Fire Marshal Helys Valles.
“Once you’re elevated and you’re recognized, I think there’s a sense of obligation to continue that level of performance so that others see that example and to honor those that have passed on by providing that ultimate sacrifice,” Hall said. “Because if you take the time to listen to their voices, they would give anything to work one more shift. So if you keep that in the forefront of your mind as you go out and serve the community, I think it’s just an added sense of motivation and obligation.”
Hall said he hoped the ceremony would help fulfill another need.
“I’m hoping that [events] like this with the recognition and the example being set by these women and men serves to pique the interest of young people who are looking for a way to live an honorable life and make a pretty good living,” he said.