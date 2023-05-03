They are out in the streets, on the water and behind the scenes keeping the community safe and on Tuesday several of them were recognized during Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at The White Rose in Callaway.

“It’s a great source of pride and I love that the Department of Aging and Human Services does this every year without delay, without hesitation,” St. Mary’s Sheriff Steve Hall (R) said. “The other part I think is really unique about this particular event is the representation of the different arms of public safety that are represented.”


Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews