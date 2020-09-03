MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has apologized following a viral video where a St. Mary’s woman described her experience in the emergency department.
On Aug. 20, Laura Amos Kramer went live on Facebook to speak about the incident, where her mother-in-law, who has Alzheimer’s disease, had severe neck pain and had to be taken to the emergency room. When they arrived, Kramer was asked to leave.
“I cannot leave her in a public waiting room alone,” Kramer said in the video. “She has diminished cognitive function.”
After being put on hold by a charge nurse, Kramer decided to travel to University of Maryland Charles Regional in La Plata, where she was granted access.
“But I live in St. Mary’s County, I pay taxes in St. Mary’s County, I love St. Mary’s County,” she said. “I cannot believe there is a medical group that would do this.”
The video went viral in the region, and the hospital shortly thereafter responded, saying the policy, which has been in place through the pandemic, was not applied correctly.
“Simply put, we did not apply our COVID-19 visitor policy correctly, and as a result, this patient who required a family member for support was denied that support,” the hospital said in a statement, also adding the hospital has “taken steps to re-educate our team on our COVID-19 visitation policies and assure that they are correctly applied going forward.”
At the St. Mary’s hospital, one visitor is allowed to accompany a patient in outpatient locations, if the visitor is there to “help facilitate care or treatment” of the patient.
In inpatient areas, no visitors are allowed without approval from the hospital’s vice president of medical affairs or by the chief nursing officer, and only for specific circumstances. However, people with disabilities may have a designated support person, defined as “someone who is legally authorized to make decisions for the individual with disabilities, a family member, a personal care assistant, or a disability service provider,” who may stay with them throughout the visit.
Charles Regional, where Kramer ended up traveling to, also allows visitors in outpatient areas who are there to help facilitate care, and patients with disabilities who need a support person may also have one person accompany them.
COVID-19 patients with disabilities may have two support persons stay with them during visiting hours and one may stay overnight. However, all other COVID-19 patients may not have any visitors.
All patients admitted to the La Plata hospital must be tested for COVID-19 before they may have visitors and only one visitor is permitted per day. However, dying patients may have two visitors at the bedside at all times if approved, and children may have two parents during visiting hours and one overnight.
CalvertHealth Medical Center recently revised its visitor policy to allow one support person to accompany a patient in the emergency room; however, if the patient is admitted to the hospital, the support person must meet strict criteria including being a caregiver or surrogate decision maker.
All three hospitals require face masks outside of patient rooms.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews