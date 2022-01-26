Some economic indicators in St. Mary's County are trending in a positive direction.
That's the word from Barbara Sopato, who last year became the executive director of Visit St. Mary's, the county's tourism agency.
Hotel occupancy was 60% last year, she said, adding that represents a 29% increase from 2020 to 2021, years which saw a precipitous drop due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, hotel revenue is up 33%, she said, calling that "great news."
Sopato said the information comes from 10 local hotels that report data. These hotels, most of which are on the Route 235 corridor, have a total of 800 rooms, she said.
Although it's positive overall, Sopato noted the recent numbers are still down 10% from pre-pandemic in 2019.
Hotel occupancy numbers were trending down before the pandemic hit in March 2020, she said.
She noted the number of users of the Visit St. Mary's website is up 5% and the number of new users is up 7%. However, the number of page views is up 21%, she said.
She suggested the county parks and recreation department offer self-serve kayaks and paddle boards at every water-accessible park. Those are working out very well in upstate New York and Minnesota, she said, noting they pay for themselves within one season.
She also suggested the county come up with a way to use drones to paint six existing water towers in the county. Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) noted that Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), who was absent, is a strong proponent of that idea.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) opined that the addition of artificial turf fields in the county could spur more economic activity. Artificial turf fields are set to open at each of the county's public high schools this spring, and new ones have already opened at several county parks.
Sopato said the tourism organization's fiscal 2022 budget is $400,120, but noted it is slated for a 30% cut based on the fiscal 2021 accommodations tax. She asked that it remain at its current level.
Chris Kaselemis, economic development director, noted that users of the county airport will have food service available once the renovation of the air terminal is complete.