Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County gets new leader

Simone Ross was recently named the new executive director for the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County. 

The Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County recently announced Simone Ross was named the new executive director for the organization. Ross comes to St. Mary's with more than 20 years of housing, medical and mental health experience.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the second Executive Director in the history of this organization,” Ross said in a release. “The sands of housing are shifting in St. Mary’s County, and I am excited to roll my sleeves up and get to work.”