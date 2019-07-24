House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer paid tribute to his recently retired district director, Betsy Bossart, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, after which friends and colleagues from around Maryland’s Fifth District gathered to pay tribute to her accomplishments and to share memories and stories of her eventful career.
“For the past 30 years, I have been blessed, the Fifth Congressional District has been blessed, to be a colleague of Betsy Bossart,” Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said. “I love Betsy Bossart, and my constituents love Betsy Bossart.”
Hoyer credited Bossart with working closely with local organizations and advocates to establish the Fifth District’s annual Women’s Luncheons and Black History Breakfasts, as well as spearheading the effort to establish the statewide network of Judith P. Hoyer Center Early Learning Hubs, nicknamed “Judy Centers,” in honor of Hoyer’s late wife, who was an early childhood education advocate.
“With her departure, my office, and indeed this House, is diminished by the end of her extraordinary service,” Hoyer said.
Hoyer told the Maryland Independent that the hallmark of Bossart’s tenure was how much she cared about people in the district, which encompasses Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties as well as parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.
“Betsy’s hallmark was that when somebody had a problem, Betsy would follow up on it tenaciously to make sure [that] if we could possibly do it, that we could get relief to the persons involved,” Hoyer said.
Hoyer recalled how, late one evening in Charlotte Hall, a homeless person asked him for help finding a place to stay for the night. Hoyer offered to drive the woman to a shelter and called Bossart for advice. Bossart recommended the nearby Walden-Sierra behavioral health center and made several follow-up calls to ensure everything had worked out.
“Betsy didn’t just say, ‘Call so-and-so,’” Hoyer recalled. “She called three times trying to make sure that we had done what we could do.”
“It’s just so reflective of what she has done throughout her career,” he said. For Bossart, Hoyer said, “It’s about helping people. It’s about making sure that people are listened to and they are heard.”
Sandy Washington, the executive director of LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. in La Plata, said that Bossart “always had an ear for what people need.”
“Betsy was always there, and if she didn’t have the answer, she would find it,” said Washington. “She was that quiet person in the back making it happen. She didn’t need recognition, she didn’t want any accolades, she was just about getting it done.”
Washington added that Bossart was also diligent about ensuring that Hoyer stayed in touch with his constituents even when he was dealing with affairs of state.
For example, when Washington was undergoing chemotherapy, Bossart reminded Hoyer to call her to see how she was doing — which he did from the House floor.
Washington was among the dozens of people who joined Hoyer and Bossart in the House’s Rayburn Reception Room following Hoyer’s floor remarks.
“When I stood in that room [Thursday] and I heard Betsy speak, even though all of us had a piece of her, when we stood there and heard her talk about meeting the Dalai Lama and the president, you started to get the depth and breadth of this woman and her life,” Washington said.
In announcing Bossart’s retirement at the end of June, Hoyer named then-Deputy District Director Terrance Taylor as her successor and promoted Stefanie Carey Barone to the deputy slot vacated by Taylor.
When people ask her what she is going to do next, Bossart, who is moving to Pennsylvania to be closer to family, tells people that she is only taking a respite from public service.
“I’m still part of the team,” Bossart said. “As Mr. Hoyer frequently says, you may go off the payroll, but you don’t go off doing the business of the people.”
While Bossart is proud of her role in helping launch the Judy Centers, which last year served over 15,600 children through kindergarten age in 56 centers around the state, she also considers it a key accomplishment that, shortly after joining Hoyer’s staff, she had a part in helping to draft the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
Bossart said that as part of the drafting process she met with representatives of constituent organizations like the Epilepsy Foundation and The Arc to get their input on what should be included in the bill.
“I feel really a part of that,” Bossart said. “While I wasn’t a primary, it was very significant.”
That spirit of collaboration in addressing national issues carries over into solving local problems, Bossart said.
“When we’re working on constituent services ... party affiliation is not involved,” Bossart said. “We work for the community. When we sit around that table ... we’re all trying to come up with a solution.”
Although Bossart prefers to attribute her ability to solve problems as much, if not more, to the power of the office than to her own skills, her friends say that Betsy’s secret weapon was Betsy herself.
“Here’s the other part that I loved about her,” Washington said. “Whether she was dealing with the president or a dealing with someone coming off the street, Betsy never changed who she was. She always treats you with respect.”
