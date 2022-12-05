Jennifer Katherine Hurry

Hurry 

 St. Mary's County jail

A Mechanicsville woman was given a 540-day jail sentence for 16 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and a 360-day suspended sentence for four additional counts in a separate case. 

Jennifer Katherine Hurry, 55, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis on Nov. 30. She was ordered to complete five years of supervised probation, 500 hours of community service, including 100 hours a year, and pay $25,000 to the state, or $5,000 per year. 


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews