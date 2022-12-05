A Mechanicsville woman was given a 540-day jail sentence for 16 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and a 360-day suspended sentence for four additional counts in a separate case.
Jennifer Katherine Hurry, 55, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis on Nov. 30. She was ordered to complete five years of supervised probation, 500 hours of community service, including 100 hours a year, and pay $25,000 to the state, or $5,000 per year.
Hurry was also ordered not to own any animals except for a pit bull, another small dog and six cats that she already owns.
She accepted an Alford plea for each of the 20 counts, which states that she does not admit guilt but acknowledged the state has enough evidence for a conviction. One felony charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Hurry originally was charged after animal control officers found neglected and malnourished animals that were kept in a “very secluded area" at a farm in the 42200 block of Greenwell Hills Lane, located off Medleys Neck Road in Leonardtown.
Animal control supervisor Joy Wilson said the county received numerous complaints since 2018 about animals getting off the property and running loose.
According to the charging document, 19 horses, three cows, two goats and 12 fowl were recovered from “deplorable conditions.”
Some of the horses were allegedly suffering from infections and parasites and left in a muddy paddock of less than 1 acre with feces and minimal hay.
The goats needed medical attention to their feet, according to the document.
Two dead horses were found that were not properly buried, including one that the 19 horses could access.
A necropsy of one horse revealed that it died of starvation, according to the document. A Michigan State University study of the horse’s bone marrow showed that it had only 2.8% body fat. A horse’s normal body fat level is at least 8%.
Hurry was issued the charges on Sept. 14 last year.