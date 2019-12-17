Broadband services will soon improve significantly in parts of St. Mary’s County.
The St. Mary's department of information technology asked Tuesday for the county commissioners’ approval of a request for interest response for phase three of the county’s cable plant expansion project to the Governor's Office of Rural Broadband and the authorization for staff to submit the grant application.
In September, the county signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to receive a grant of $98,968 to combine local and state funds to provide broadband access in three areas of the county. The county’s original submission used an existing cable franchise agreement with Atlantic Broadband to extend services to 98 homes. The award was to fund phases one and two.
Atlantic Broadband and county government worked together to identify 15 areas in St. Mary's where a "middle-mile" enhancement would significantly benefit the community. The funding from the first quarter of fiscal 2020 is being used to address three of these areas.
Early in the project, a comprehensive review of the entire county was initiated based upon citizen requests for service in known, undeserved areas such as Friendship School Road, Cherry Field Road and Bushwood City Road, which are all middle-mile locations currently recommended for phase three.
The department is requesting sufficient operating funds in the fiscal 2021 budget process to include the county match for this project.
“If commissioners approve this I will include in my budget request this coming year another $100,000 … but we’ll match that with $100,000 of Atlantic Broadband’s cost, and if awarded, the Governor's Office of Rural Broadband will provide us $200,000, so for a $100,000 investment … we’ll be able to multiply that to $400,000,” Bob Kelly, director of information technology for the county, told the commissioners.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said, “We have so many people … asking ‘How can we expand broadband down to where I live?’ I know I recently gave you a guy who thought he should qualify and he should. This is all good stuff.”
“Unfortunately, for me the problem I have is … we’re in a $3 million deficit right now. I don’t know how we can afford $100,000,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said, asking if this was a nonrecurring or recurring cost to commissioners.
Kelly replied that the money is a one-time, nonrecurring cost.
“So if we wanted to we could use up some of our $30 million surplus [fund balance] to cover the cost?” O’Connor asked.
“Funding is completely up to commissioners,” Kelly said.
O’Connor asked Jeannett Cudmore, chief finance officer for the county, if it was possible to use the county's fund balance for this grant. Cudmore told O’Connor that as long as it is nonrecurring, commissioners are able to do this.
The commissioners approved the request for phase three of the county’s cable plant expansion project.
This work is expected to be completed in January and will significantly improve broadband access to citizens living in rural St. Mary’s County, according to meeting documents.