Although bill proposals forwarded from the county commissioners to the St. Mary's County state delegation were discussed, along with other proposed legislation, the lion's share of the discussion Tuesday night centered on a proposal for in-district voting that the commissions didn't forward.
The commissioners voted 3-2 on Dec. 6 against forwarding the proposal, which was supported by the St. Mary's County Democratic Central Committee and the NAACP, among others.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) didn't mention an in-district proposal among the items that he plans to introduce in January, but after the issue was brought up during public comment, Crosby noted that he sponsored such a bill two years ago.
"I didn't bring it last year," he said, adding that "it's probably not the most popular among my side" of the aisle, referring to Democratic legislators.
Crosby said his bill, HB655, originally didn't include the school board, but Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) noted that he got it amended to include them. Crosby said that he doesn't have a problem with including the school board, but said that adding it "compounds the difficulty" in getting it passed.
In a slightly different topic, Morgan noted that Maryland and New Hampshire are the only states that have "mixed-use delegates," or districts that elect delegates from individual districts, such as Calvert and St. Mary's, or at-large when a district includes a whole county, such as Charles.
"Only 19 districts are subdivided" out of 47, he said.
Democratic Central Committee member Jeff Gibson said in-district voting provides "more direct representation" and "brings accountability closer to the voters" and "greater opportunities for diversity on the board."
Morgan said the current system has been in place in St. Mary's County for 40 years. "It works really well. If it's not broke....."
Morgan also said that for a proposal to advance among the St. Mary's County delegation, two of the three delegates have to support it along with state Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), who attended the meeting via Zoom.
Julie Randall, chair of the Democratic Central Committee, said, "It's possible to get a bill through committee without commissioners supporting it."
Morgan agreed, but noted that the General Assembly has "a long tradition of local courtesy," which makes support of the county commissioners important to legislation impacting their county.
Randall noted that, even if local in-district voting is made state law, it still would take three votes on the county commissioners to pass anything.
Maryann Klapka of Tall Timbers said the county has changed. Prior to 2012, it was common for at least one member of each party to be represented on the board of commissioners. Since 2012 however, not a single Democrat has been elected to that board, she said.
She noted that commissioner District 4 has a plurality of Democratic voters, whereas districts 1, 2 and 3 have a plurality of Republicans, although District 1 less so than the other two.
Democrat Steve Tuttle, who lost the commissioner District 4 race to Scott Ostrow (R) last month, noted that he only lost by 200 votes.
Alonzo Gaskin of Damron called at-large voting "a relic of 100 years ago" and "a Jim Crow-era thing."
Morgan said the present system predates Jim Crow by 30 years. He added that Charles County "has a completely different outcome with the exact same system" as St. Mary's.
Gaskin said Charles has benefitted from people moving from Prince George's County and Washington, D.C., "all at one time and taking advantage of that [at-large voting] system."
Crosby noted that Charles County, which has at-large commissioner districts, now supports in-district voting. The Charles commissioners voted 3-2 on Oct. 19 in favor of the proposal after nixing it in previous years.
"We'll see how it works in Charles County," Morgan said.
Lexington Park resident Linda Thomas said that "no person of color [has been] on this board since the 1990s." However, she noted that "we've had the same person of color [Mary Washington] on the school board assigned to the same district for 20 years." Both St. Mary's boards use at-large voting.
In regard to the commissioners who voted against forwarding two proposals for in-district voting and one for nonpartisan voting to the state delegation, Lexington Park resident Pamela Mann said, "You never stop disappointing us."
Other bills
In regard to a proposal from the commissioners that would provide $56 million in bonding in fiscal 2024 and 2025 that would include $15 million for a YMCA, Morgan said, "I question the use of public money."
He said the delegation would vote on the issue later. "No decisions tonight," he said.
Crosby said he once again would sponsor a bill for permanent daylight saving time. "It seems to be the most popular bill," he said. "I don't care if it's standard time, but stop changing my clock."
He also plans to introduce a bill that would allow drivers to be able to "stack an at-fault driver's insurance on top on your own."
Bailey said he plans to introduce a bill that would result in two electronic signs being placed on routes 5 and 235 to let drivers know when Point Lookout State Park is full.
In addition, he wants to provide another ambulance for the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and provide funding for a new building at St. Mary's City to house The Dove when the boat is decommissioned.
Morgan said he would once again introduce a bill to stop tying the state gas tax to the consumer price index. He noted that law increased the gas tax 7 cents last year and is slated to raise it 7 cents this year.
He also plans to introduce a bill to make sure government is promoting First Amendment, or freedom of speech, rights.
Near the end of the meeting, Morgan related a joke about Del.-elect Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), who was not at the meeting. Matt Morgan said that he and Todd Morgan were campaigning in Mechanicsville on Election Day, and a woman told Matt Morgan that she couldn't vote for him but noted that she voted for his dad. The Morgans are not related.