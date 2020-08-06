A total of 271 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Mary’s in July, nearly twice as many as June, where average positivity rates and new cases had slowed down since previous months.
The trends in St. Mary’s mirror nationwide trends where some states have seen enough resurgence of the virus to bring back restrictions on travel and certain businesses. Although Maryland’s numbers had increased, the rate was not high enough to recommend re-closing businesses as 21 other states had seen, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced at a press conference late last month. He did, however, make wearing masks mandatory for everyone over the age of 5 in all public spaces of all businesses as well as in outdoor public areas, whenever it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.
As of Wednesday, St. Mary’s has 966 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 571 of which have been confirmed to be released and out of isolation. Fifty-two cases counted in St. Mary’s have proven fatal, with only one death being reported during the month of July. That count does not include all of the deaths at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, though, due to reporting procedures.
A total of 61 people have died at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. However, 26 of those who died there had their deaths counted in areas other than St. Mary’s, as the family determines the residence which is placed on the death certificate.
St. Mary’s has recently seen its positivity rate, the percentage of people tested who received a positive result, fluctuating above and below the statewide average positivity rate, which stayed below 5% throughout the month of July. St. Mary’s had a July peak of 7.07%, a rate not seen since early June, but also saw rates as low as 2.55% shortly after. On Monday, the 7-day positivity rate was 4.92%.
About 12.3% of the county’s population has been tested for COVID-19, according to health department data.
The recent increase also appears to be attributed to those outside of nursing homes, as opposed to the initial springtime rise in cases which was heavily driven by an outbreak at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, where hundreds of the nursing home’s large population were infected until the outbreak slowed in early June. Few new cases have been added there since then.
The St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, however, is handling a minor outbreak of 12 residents and 12 staff infected, according to health department data, after dodging an outbreak earlier on.
Of the deaths counted in St. Mary’s, only three have been people under 70. However, people ages 20 to 29 have more positive cases than any other age group, with 138 cases.
The health department’s appointment-free testing sites in Leonardtown and Lexington Park have once again opened following weather-related closures. Currently, the testing sites operate from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekdays, at the health department’s harm reduction office on Signature Lane in Lexington Park and the health department’s headquarters on Peabody Street in Leonardtown.
