Southern Marylanders are going above and beyond to help promote sustainable growth and several of them were recently recognized during the ninth annual Maryland Sustainable Growth Awards virtual ceremony.
The awards were presented on Dec. 16 for leadership and community planning and recognized individuals, organizations and programs that exemplify well-planned economic and community development initiatives throughout the state.
“These awards recognize people and projects from across Maryland that bring creativity, innovation, and passion to our communities,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a release. “Our administration is proud to honor and celebrate their commitment to helping change Maryland for the better.”
In the Leadership category, Greg Bowen of the American Chestnut Land Trust and Rosa Hance of the Sierra Club were honored for “activities or accomplishments that advance public appreciation, understanding or involvement in promoting smart growth and sustainable communities at the state, regional, or local level.”
The Velocity Center in Indian Head took home an award in the Sustainable Communities category “for facilitating or creating development that addresses at least one or more of Maryland’s 12 planning visions.”
J.C. Parks Elementary School in Indian Head was a winner in the Preservation/Conservation category, which goes to “individuals, organizations, government agencies and other entities for their accomplishments in protecting or improving farms, forests, natural resources and the waters of Maryland.”
Environmental leaders lauded
A news release said Bowen was recognized for his “dedication to his home and his community, the practice of planning, and to land preservation in Southern Maryland and throughout the state,” and that he has been a “steadfast advocate for land use, preservation and sustainability.”
“It was such a pleasant surprise. Out of the dark and no clue and to be recognized in that way was wonderful,” said Bowen, who has been with ACLT in Calvert County for the past 35 years and its executive director for the past six-plus years.
Bowen has been instrumental in working with private property owners, state, DNR and county officials to protect land in the Parkers Creek and Governors Run watersheds. More than 60% of lands are permanently protected and cannot be developed, though are able to farm and work the land.
In 1976 Bowen was the president of Young Farmers when the late Bernie Fowler Sr., then a state senator, asked him to serve on a committee as a way to preserve farmlands.
“What came out of the committee was the county’s and state’s first land preservation program and, Bowen believes, and the first time that transferrable development rights were used to preserve land in country.
Bowen, who started the Southern Maryland Conservational Alliance in 2021 to advocate land preservation throughout the five county region in Southern Maryland, said his position with the ACLT is a “dream job of trying to do more.”
Hance began her leadership role as a volunteer activist and the release said she “continues to be a tireless advocate for sustainable land use, development, and community policies in southern Maryland and throughout the state.”
“I’m really, truly honored,” said Hance, who is the volunteer chapter chair of the Maryland Sierra Club.
Hance takes part in everything from nature and service outings such as plantings and trash clean-ups to advocacy about clean water and energy and healthy, livable communities.
Hance, who also works with several other organizations and sits on the St. Mary’s County NAACP Public Health Committee, said she volunteers “every day” and laughed when asked how many hours she has accumulated. She said the work by her mother years ago to help preserve the last remaining stretch of woods in their hometown of Ipswich, N.Y., “made a big impact on me.”
“Seeing the political climate five years ago, I just felt like it was the right thing to do to take action in my community,” said Hance, who also brings along her husband, Benjamin Hance, and their two young children on outings. “I find it really rewarding, which is why I’ve stuck around so long,” she said.
When asked if she thought the community is doing enough to help save the planet, Hance paused.
“Unfortunately I don’t really think so,” she said. “I’m hoping that everything I’m trying to do is making protecting the environment easy and accessible for people. What I’ve found is that the barriers for people getting involved is time and money and not that they don’t care. And generally speaking I find that people care a whole lot. Are we doing enough? No. But is that care for the Earth there? I know that it is, and that’s what keeps me motivated.”
The value of Velocity
Formerly a warehouse located in an economically challenged part of Indian Head, The Velocity Center provides resources that bring businesses and entrepreneurs back to the area, while also acting as a center for innovation, experimentation, and workforce development for current and future scientists and engineers.
The center, which is managed by the College of Southern Maryland and is located outside the Naval Surface Warfare Center, was a collaboration of local, state and federal partners.
“Enhancing lives and strengthening the economic vitality of our diverse communities is at the heart of our mission,” said CSM Associate Vice President for Continuing Education and Workforce Development Ellen Flowers-Fields, who added the college was honored by the award.
The approximately 13,000-square-foot center allows Navy scientists and industry leaders to interact with students and conduct unclassified research. In addition, it gives the community access to CSM courses, the CSM Kids’ and Teen College and STEM students and clubs can explore possibilities in the state-of-the-art makerspace, which is equipped with a variety of maker equipment including 3D printers, laser cutters, subtractive machines, soldering irons and open-air space for robotics and prototyping.
Flowers-Fields said the college refers to the center as “one giant professional playground for innovation.”
Showing off their green thumbs
J.C. Parks Elementary School was honored for its “Connecting to Our Watershed” work.
The Pomonkey School Stream was threatened by stormwater runoff from the Indian Head school, but in 2011 the school’s students and their mentors transformed the school’s turf to treat runoff, enhance the environment and serve as an outdoor classroom, which has turned the stream into one of the healthiest tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay.
“It’s quite an honor and it’s an honor that Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) recognized us [by nominating us],” said teacher and project lead Deanna Wheeler. “That was very important that someone in our community recognized how much our school tries to do for sustainability. It’s a long term thing, it’s not just one event we’ve done.”
Thanks to several grants and a landscape architect, the school’s Green Team has transformed the grounds into outdoor classrooms with numerous projects, including an arboretum, wetlands, meadows and a rain garden.
“Our actions affect [us] way more beyond our school and our community,” Wheeler said.
The school has been a Maryland Green School for more than 12 years. It has earned the Plant Award five years at the Green level (the highest) by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, it is Maryland Baywise certified and is a five-year NOAA Ocean Guardian School. In 2015 it was named a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School as well as a Top 10 Eco-School in the nation.
It has previously taken part in a Skip the Straw program, and ongoing projects include a large outdoor mural, a bird and butterfly garden and a "10,000 bags" program in which it is donating reusable bags to local organizations, grocers and community centers.
To receive a reusable shopping bag from J.C. Parks Elementary School’s 10,000 Bags program, call the school at 301-375-7444 or email Deanna Wheeler at dwheeler@ccboe.com.
Other Sustainable Growth Award winers included Anne Arundel County Plan2040, Montgomery County Complete Streets Design Guide, Black Women Build – Baltimore, E.M.A.G.E. Center – Citywide Youth Development in Baltimore, Frederick County’s Agriculture Innovation Grant Program and the Carroll County Agricultural Land Preservation Program.
“Resourcefulness, innovation and creativity are all part of what makes Maryland a leader in cultural preservation, community and economic development, and environmental stewardship,” Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Robert McCord said in the release. “I congratulate all of the winners for their efforts that not only demonstrate how we should look at the built and the natural environment, they help to revitalize and improve the quality of life in their communities.”
To watch a short video about each award recipient, go to https://bit.ly/21grawards.