Every summer weekend and holiday in the late 1950s, the Miles family would wave — and send out waves — as it performed as part of the St. Mary’s Waterski Club.

The club, which was based at Abell’s Wharf on Breton Bay in Leonardtown, was comprised of about 30 members.


  

