Every summer weekend and holiday in the late 1950s, the Miles family would wave — and send out waves — as it performed as part of the St. Mary’s Waterski Club.
The club, which was based at Abell’s Wharf on Breton Bay in Leonardtown, was comprised of about 30 members.
“It was a very special time that didn’t last long enough,” said Huntingtown resident Bill Miles, who performed with his father, Vern Miles, and mother, Peggy Miles.
Vern would typically take part in ski jumping displays, while Peggy would ski in an act with other women.
“It was pretty cool watching my dad jump,” Bill said. “When he came off that deck and hit the water, it was like a bolt of lightning.”
In one demonstration, Peggy would waterski close to Vern, drop her skis and climb onto his shoulders or hang off him.
The family also had an act where Vern and Peggy would be towed by one boat and Bill by another. After a few laps, Vern and Peg would come into shore and throw up a giant wall of water followed by 6-year-old Bill.
“Learning to waterski wasn’t easy,,” said Bill, who is a Maryland registered lobbyist, “but I took to it like a duck to water.”
Other club demonstrations included barefoot and five-person pyramids.
Their waterski careers ultimately came to an end within a seven-day span, though.
“My dad always liked to be first off the jump,” Bill said. “One time he went off and one of his skis came off and sliced two toes almost right off. Two guys were holding him and he had this thing in his mouth and they poured a whole bootle of Merthiolate on his wound.”
Then Peggy fell while practicing and was dragged underwater after her arm became entangled in the handle and tow rope, which ultimately broke her arm.
Born in Independence, Kan., Vern was a chief aviator mechanic for McDonnell Douglas on the A3-D fighter jet and transferred to Naval Air Station Patuxent River in 1954, where he soon discovered a love of waterskiing with his coworkers.
“They knew nothing about the water,” Bill said of his Kansas-raised father and Oklahoma-raised mother. “But it was a young crowd, and they all got together to form the club.”
The club ultimately settled on Breton Bay near Abell’s Wharf, which a 1962 ad said was the “beach that attracted the world’s most beautiful women.”
The club would give demonstrations to large crowds on weekends. President Dwight D. Eisenhower even once stopped by to visit the club.
A June 22, 1958, program listed 16 acts including Water Ski Ballet, The Clowns, The Man on the flying Saucer and The Ski Bums.
Vern served as club president in 1958 and in a program from September that year he said he hoped “that in some small way we have brought a little more happiness and entertainment to this fast growing, and lovely, resort area of St. Mary’s County.”
The Enterprise newspaper contained a photo collage in the April 24, 1958, edition that said the month-old club “has created a great deal of spirit and is attracting many visitors for one of St. Mary’s most popular sports.”
Vern served in the military, but a fuel leak sent him flying out of the cockpit and onto the deck, where the blaze was extinguished. He was discharged from the military and moved on to the defense contractor McDonnell Douglas.
He later owned an air conditioning business, which he eventually traded for a stint at running the Abell’s Wharf restaurant.
The elder Miles was also a leader at a local Elks Lodge and a Masonic Lodge and helped found the St. Mary’s County Oyster Festival.
“He was my best friend,” said son Mike Miles, who was born after the waterski club ended and is now a flooring contractor in Tulsa, Okla. “My dad was the type of guy who would give you the last dime out of his pocket if it helped you out.”
Vern introduced his boys to hunting and fishing, passions that are instilled in them to this day.
And many birthday gifts reflected the outdoors. Mike said he received a BB gun and bow and arrow when he turned 5, a .22 rifle at the age of 8, a .20-gauge single-shot shotgun at 10, and a 12-gauge shotgun two years later.
“He would take me hunting, but I think it was more that I drove him crazy asking him,” Mike said. “And he would take us charter fishing on the bay. That was awesome.”
The 71-year-old Bill, who is also an avid fisherman and goose hunter, lobbies in Annapolis for the hunting community and forest products industry.
