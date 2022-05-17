A trial was postponed for a man facing two second-degree murder charges in the death of an engaged couple on June 30 last summer.
On May 13, the four-day trial for Aleksandar A. Ivanchev, 39, was bumped from May 17 to Sept. 23.
Ivanchev also faces two felony counts of negligent manslaughter by automobile and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to negligent manslaughter by vehicle, along with four traffic offenses.
In a text message, assistant state’s attorney Laura Caspar said defense attorney Lauren Kollecas requested more time to prepare for trial.
Caspar said Kollecas also asked for her client to be released because trial preparation is more difficult with him in jail. That request was denied.
"They can manage his medical needs just as they do for everyone else so this is not a valid reason for release," Caspar said, acknowledging that a client being in jail can take more time for a defense attorney to prepare.
Ivanchev had been free on pre-trial release from October last year through this past March when he was jailed again for riding a tractor with his 2-year-old son in his lap on a gravel road near his home south of St. Mary's City in violation of release conditions not to operate a vehicle.
Ivanchev had been initially held without bail by District Court Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser on Sept. 1 and 16 following his Sept. 1, 2021, arrest.
On Oct. 8, 2021, Circuit Court Judge David W. Densford gave Ivanchev house arrest after he was held without bond on Sept. 1.
Ivanchev was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback that allegedly ran a red light and struck a 2005 Ford Escape last summer. The two occupants of the Escape, Shawn Douglas Bailey, 27, and Melody Ann Russell, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their vehicle was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.
In her March 8 filing, Caspar said Ivanchev was driving at speeds above 100 mph on June 30 last year, ran two stop lights and struck a car, essentially cutting it in half. Ivanchev was jailed again on March 10.