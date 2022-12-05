Aleksandar A. Ivanchev

 St. Mary’s County Jail

The trial of a 40-year-old St. Mary's City man has been postponed yet again, this time to Jan. 17. 

Aleksander A. Ivanchev faces two second-degree murder and two felony negligent manslaughter charges in the crash deaths of an engaged couple on July 30, 2021.


