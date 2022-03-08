The St. Mary's County Commission for Women will hold its annual symposium on March 24, and when it does it will be presenting Barbara Ives with its Ruth Bader Ginsberg Award.
Ives was selected as the organization’s second winner of the award, which recognizes the lawyer and jurist who served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1993 until her death in 2020.
The women's commission has been awarding a Lifetime Achievement Award for the past decade or so before renaming it last year in honor of Ginsberg and awarding it first to Grace Fuller.
Ives found out she had won this year's award in cloak-and-dagger fashion after being asked out for coffee by Norma Pipkin, the commission's president, and St. Mary’s County Attorney and commission member Katie Werner.
“They said, ‘Do you know why we got together and want to talk to you?’” Ives said. “And then they said the board had selected me to be the Ruth Bader Ginsberg awardee this year. I didn’t know what to say, so all I said was, ‘Wow what an honor.’ I am so grateful for the folks who think that I’ve lived up to our judge.”
Ives said the award began as a way to recognize women in the community with the goal of nominating someone who would reflect some of the great attributes of the justice.
“Certainly she embodies the spirit of Justice Ginsberg,” said Pipkin, who said there were three candidates and that Ives was chosen unanimously. “I think it’s her constant striving to improve her own education and not leaving people behind, bringing people along with her as she made these personal strides for women.”
A news release said Ives, like Ginsburg, “moved through uncharted waters with tenacity and determination to demonstrate women have always set the standard of excellence while providing opportunities and an example for others to follow.”
After earning a Congressional appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy — in which Ives was in the first class to include women in the history of the service academy history — she graduated with honors in 1980 and was commissioned as a naval officer.
“Being in the first class of women you tend to experience all these things,” Ives said. “You try and learn to work in an environment where woman are in an operational field.”
She served for over six years on active duty with a meteorology and oceanography specialty tracking typhoons and then transitioned to the Naval Reserve, where she spent 27 years and attained the rank of captain.
She taught at St. Mary's Ryken High School where she was named National Honor Roll Outstanding American Teacher and in 2018 she was selected as dean of academics for the Catholic school in Leonardtown.
Ives also founded and served as director of the Individual Augmentees Spouse Support group, an organization designed to support the spouses and families of service members serving overseas. She was awarded the Maryland Governor's Volunteer Service Award for her achievements with the program and was also presented the Department of the Navy Meritorious Public Service Award for her support of more than 450 spouses and their families.
“She just has very unique talents,” Pipkin said, “that most of us would be glad to have just one of those [talents].”
In 2015, Ives was selected as director of strategic partnerships for the College of Southern Maryland and three years later she was named interim College of Southern Maryland vice president and dean at Prince Frederick campus.
“I like to focus on workforce development,” Ives said. “It’s all about helping someone move through life and be successful. It’s remarkable how much you can do just by showing someone a pathway.”
That same year, she took on a full-time role at GI Enterprises in educational consulting to support grant, educational management and leadership training needs. She also serves with numerous community organizations, including the Lexington Park Rotary Club and Christmas in April.
“Sometimes I wish I could work harder,” Ives said. “I love working with nonprofits, which I look at as the fabric of our community. They do so much to fill in the gaps and helping fill in where the needs are. I do a lot of work with nonprofits and that gives me such joy.”
The upcoming symposium, which recognizes women in the community and is a fundraiser for the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund, will feature guest speaker Laura Joyce, who has been the executive director at the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy for 20 years.
Tickets are sold out for the St. Mary's County Commission for Women symposium, but it will be shown on St. Mary’s County government's Channel 95 and at www.youtube.com/StMarysCoMDGov.
For more information on the St. Mary's County Commission for Women, go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/WomensHistoryMonth/Event/.