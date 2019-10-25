A Washington Post journalist who was imprisoned for almost a year and a half in Tehran delivered St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s bi-annual Benjamin C. Bradlee Distinguished Lecture in Journalism on Wednesday night.
Jason Rezaian, the former Tehran bureau chief for the Post, and his wife, Yeganeh Salehi, were detained in July 2014 while on assignment in Iran. After a closed-door trial and conviction, Rezaian remained imprisoned in Tehran until January 2016, after a year of secret negotiations between the United States and Iran. He has since returned to the Post as a global opinions writer.
Answering questions from Antonio C. Ugues, a political science professor and director of the Center for the Study of Democracy at the college, Rezaian spoke on his captivity, the state of global press freedom and his life since being released.
“In the first 35 days, I had no knowledge of where my wife was,” Rezaian said at the lecture. He said that he was kept in solitary confinement during the first “chapter” of his imprisonment. “With the exception of interrogations and 20 minutes a day blindfolded somewhere outside, that’s your life,” he said. He said solitary confinement is a “deprivation” and “should be outlawed.”
While in captivity, Rezaian said he was “increasingly a subject of the nightly news” on state-run media. “I had no opportunity to respond to these ridiculous and egregious allegations against me,” he said.
In October 2018, Rezaian’s co-worker, global columnist Jamal Khashoggi, was murdered at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. When asked about his coworker’s death, Rezaian said Khashoggi’s “murder was the most shocking thing that happened” to him besides his captivity.
Rezaian said he has not felt safe in his occupation since Khashoggi’s death. “I think the first thing [Khashoggi’s murder] did was, it instilled this fear in me about doing this job,” he said. “For the first time in my life, I don’t feel safe, because of the job.”
Rezaian’s memoir of the ordeal, “Prisoner,” was released in January.
The lecture, organized by the college’s Center for the Study of Democracy, takes its name from former Washington Post executive editor Benjamin C. Bradlee, who was that paper’s editor during the publishing of the Pentagon Papers and the Watergate scandal. After his retirement in 1991, Bradlee moved to Drayden and became the chair of the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission, and served as a member of the college’s board of trustees.
Twitter: @DanEntNews