A panel of citizens from Calvert and St. Mary’s counties — many of them attorneys — will meet Sept. 26 to discuss which applicants for two circuit court vacancies in Calvert will be recommended to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for appointment.
The Maryland Judicial Nominating Commission for District 12 will select from a list of 11 applicants.
The vacancies became available due to the retirement of Judge Marjorie Clagett and the elevation of Judge E. Gregory Wells to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.
The District 12 commission members are Maria I. Icaza, Frank J. Grasso, Kevin R. Hill, Christopher T. Longmore, John B. Norris III, Leslie Florestano Peek, John E. Ray, Stephen Schmeiser, Della Roby Stull, Pheng “Jonse” Sutana-Shomo, Kyle B. Tores, David A. Weiskopf and Garland Wayne Wrenn.
Among the commission members Icaza, Hill, Longmore, Norris, Peek, Ray, Tores and Weiskopf are attorneys. Schmeiser is a retired Navy captain who once served as commanding officer at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The applicants for judge are Joseph Edward Carey, Mark Wayne Carmean, Liza Sue Castles, Crea Axley Jacobson, Theodore Philip LeBlanc, Pamela Reid Lucas, Sierra Brooke Mitchell, Jennifer Lynn Morton, Ian Alexander Pesetsky, Andrew Simon Rappaport and Justin Joel Sasser.
Among the applicants, Rappaport is Calvert’s state’s attorney, and Morton is the deputy state’s attorney. LeBlanc is serving his second term as a judge on the Calvert County Orphans Court.
Norris, who is the Calvert County attorney — the legal advisor to the board of Calvert commissioners — said he will be recusing himself from the discussion on recommendations for circuit court judge. He explained it because Lucas is the deputy county attorney.
The commission will meet in late October to consider the nine applicants for district court judge in St. Mary’s County, and Norris said he would be participating in that discussion.
“The commission considers comments about each candidate submitted by the public and bar associations familiar with the applicant,” the Maryland Courts website states. “Interviews are then conducted with each applicant or, in some cases, panels of the commission. The commission uses a secret ballot method when voting and there must be a majority approval of the applicants. The top three are then deemed to be the most qualified for judicial office, and their names are submitted to the governor. The governor then uses the list to appoint one of the applicants to the court pursuant to his appointing power.”
Each of Maryland’s 16 trial court commissions consist of 13 members. The governor appoints nine members, while the other four are selected by local bar association presidents.
No more than one lawyer from a firm may serve on the same commission. The governor also chooses each commission’s chairperson.
Icaza, the owner of several Dunkin’ Donuts stores in the region, was selected by Hogan to be the District 12 commission chairperson. Several calls to Icaza regarding the commission had not been returned as this story was going to press.
“Once the nominees are received by the respective judicial nominating committee, the governor’s office conducts a vetting process, which includes an interview by the governor,” Shareese N. Churchill, the governor’s press secretary, told The Calvert Recorder. “The release of the appointments for Calvert County has not yet been determined. While there is not [a] specified amount of time between the receipt of recommendations and the appointment announcement, appointments are typically made in a timely manner.”
“My desire to become a judge is based in part on my relationship with Calvert County and in part on my desire to honor our county’s legacy of having outstanding judges who listen to litigants, continually educate themselves on the law and who actually care about the impact of their decisions,” said Mitchell, a Prince Frederick-based attorney with Meng Law.
“I would like to be a circuit court judge for Calvert County for a few reasons,” said Pesetsky, who is part of Jenkins Law Firm in La Plata. “To give back to my community and the legal profession, which includes helping the citizens of Calvert County and to move forward professionally. I have been an attorney for the state and privately for almost 24 years and have lived in Calvert for over 21 years.”
According to md.courts.gov, circuit courts generally handle the state’s major civil cases and more serious criminal matters, along with juvenile cases, family matters, such as divorce, and most appeals from the district court, orphans’ courts and administrative agencies.
As of July 1 of this year, the annual salary for a circuit court judge in Maryland is $164,433.