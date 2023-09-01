A St. Mary's County jury convicted a Forestville man of second-degree murder for the shooting death last summer of another man outside a business on Great Mills Road.
St. Mary’s County State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) in an Aug. 31 release announced the conviction of Malcolm Carl Young, 47, of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.
On Aug. 9, 2022, at approximately 5:52 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Lex’s Laundromat on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located Anthony Charles Wright, 53, of Great Mills in the parking lot to the rear of the business suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Despite lifesaving efforts, Mr. Wright succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
According to a charging document, two groups of men were arguing in Canopy Liquors in Lexington Park. The men left the liquor store and Wright was later found with multiple gun shot wounds behind the nearby laundromat.
Multiple witnesses on-scene identified the shooter as Young and advised that he fled in the direction of St. Mary’s Square, according to the state's attorney's office. Minutes later officers located Young, who was then arrested.
“The swift response and thorough investigation by the sheriff’s office led to the successful prosecution of the defendant,” Sterling said in the release. “I would like to thank assistant state’s attorneys Ashley Sowls and Jeffrey Maylor, as well as lead Detective Warren Forinash, for their tireless efforts to bring justice to Mr. Wright and his loved ones.”
Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.
Young was initially charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, six handgun-related charges and one count of illegal possession of ammunition, according to the state courts website.
The defendant faces a maximum sentence of up to 60 years in prison for the second-degree murder and firearm convictions. He will remain held without bond pending the sentencing hearing.