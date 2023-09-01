Malcolm Carl Young

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

A St. Mary's County jury convicted a Forestville man of second-degree murder for the shooting death last summer of another man outside a business on Great Mills Road.

St. Mary’s County State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) in an Aug. 31 release announced the conviction of Malcolm Carl Young, 47, of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. 


  

