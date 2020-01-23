Citizens from Calvert, Charles, St. Mary's and Anne Arundel counties spoke about juvenile justice reform during two listening sessions Thursday in Prince Frederick.
The state's department of justice region meetings were held as part of a statewide listening process that emanated last year from the passage of SB 856 and HB 6062, which established the Juvenile Justice Reform Council.
The council aims to develop a framework of strategies that increase public safety and reduce recidivism of young offenders. It also will research best practices for treating juveniles who come in contact with the criminal and juvenile justice systems and recommend ways to limit their contact with such.
Jacqueline Younger said she works with Sonya's House for homeless girls in Charles County.
"You can be someone you don't want to be, but don't know how not to be," she said. "I was a prostitute on 14th Street in D.C. and wondered how I got there."
One day, Younger said she happened to step inside a psychiatrist's office, and although she was unable to pay, she was given help. Younger related that as a child, she was paid 25 cents by her godfather so he could fondle her. The psychiatrist told Younger that she was being trained and needed to reprogram herself.
"I started going to church and got my identity back," Younger said, adding that she was a successful business owner for 12 years. "We need to show [juveniles] how they can get their identity back."
Ginger Rosela, a peer support specialist with the Maryland Coalition of Families in Anne Arundel County, said there is no place in the state where youth can get treatment for both mental health issues and substance abuse.
"Too often, juveniles are set up for failure because they can't get to the resources," she said.
Owings attorney Rick Piereck said local youth are being sent away for help to Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore.
"God forbid we send them to Baltimore, because they come back worse," he said, adding that local youth need a local treatment option.
"Gangs are recruiting. So are the police," said Cheverly Council of Annapolis. She said her son went off to college and during his first month was stopped and frisked. "He said, 'I always knew I was black, but I never knew what that meant,'" she related.
Lisa VanBuskirk, a chapter leader with Start School Later in Anne Arundel County, said that no middle or high school students should start their school day before 8:30 a.m, and cited various studies. She noted that chronically sleep-deprived students can have behavioral issues. The average middle school start time in the state is 8:11 a.m., but the average high school start time is 7:54 a.m., she said, adding that sleep deprivation among older students is becoming a social justice issue.
Daniel Mashtare, family pastor at Our Father's House Assembly of God in California and a case management specialist with the Institute for Family Centered Services, said too often faith is neglected. He touted Teen Challenge, an organization that helps with substance abuse and self-destructive behaviors.
Mashtare thanked all who spoke in the afternoon session. "It takes so much courage to get up here," he said.
In the evening session, Julie Walton, director of the Charles County Mediation Center, said mediation services are "very successful when we can get people to come." She noted that about 50% come, but for those who do, there is a 95% success rate for "squashing something permanently. They're empowered."
"When [school resource officers] write up a student, we can't be successful because lawyers say they can't talk," she said. "The legal system does not fix what's going on."
"Our children are committing crimes because of trauma," Calvert County resident Jaycia Ware said. She said a question that needs to be asked is: "What has happened to this child to make them do this?" Ware said that parents need to be held accountable, and everyone needs to be held accountable.
The listening sessions began Jan. 9 and will continue through Feb. 11. The council is required to produce a report by December.
The local meetings were hosted at the Harriet Brown Community Center by the Calvert County Family Network, which is a local management board for the Governor's Office for Children.