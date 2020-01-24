At the Brass Rail Sports Bar in Great Mills on Saturday night, Nellie Horton sat with old friends before coming to the stage to sing some country classics.
Horton, 76, said she “cut up [her] teeth on music” growing up, often playing music with her family as they ate supper.
After moving to St. Mary’s County from Suffolk, Va., in 1962, she occasionally sang at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, and “used to follow different bands around,” sometimes playing at Toot’s Bar in Hollywood, or the old Shakey’s pizza parlor in Lexington Park, which she said “was the place to be on Friday nights.”
She started a band in 1984, called Scarlet, often playing at Moose lodges, VFW Post 2632, Border Willy’s (a Mexican restaurant that was in Laurel Glen), Meadow’s Country Store and other local spots.
“We played all over,” she said.
In 1994, Horton gave up the band, or as she says, “stopped babysittin’,” to pursue her passion for karaoke.
Horton “moved from bar side to restaurant side” with the karaoke trade, and ran “kiddieoke,” where she sang with a young Robbie Boothe, who has gone on to become a Southern Maryland country star and recording artist.
“You get out and get people motivated” with karaoke, Horton said.
For 26 years, Horton’s karaoke group, Scarlet Plus Entertainment, has played throughout the region at restaurants and taverns, like the Brass Rail, the VFWs and Abell’s Tavern, as well as serving private parties.
She said she’s played for the Hospice of St. Mary’s for 14 years, and ran a fundraiser for her late son and sound man, Mark O’Connor, whom they used to call “Mark the Man.”
At the Brass Rail on Saturday, she, some patrons, and a few family members sang some country hits, like Maren Morris’ “My Church” and Brenda Lee’s “Fool #1.”
Some of her karaoke co-stars are now out singing in Nashville, Tenn., Horton said.
“Now all the pros are out in Nashville,” she said. “But we’re out here having fun.”
Coming up, Horton is playing a Valentine’s Day show at the OCI Pub and Pizza King on Feb. 14. “I’m 76 and I’m not stopping anytime soon,” she said at the bar.
DAN BELSON