It was the last week of the Vietnam War for Sgt. Wayne Karlin — whose unit was to be rotated to Okinawa, Japan — and he was supposed to be the gunner on a routine resupply mission out of Marble Mountain base near Denang Province aboard a military helicopter.

At the last moment and for reasons unbeknownst to him, a friend, Lt.Cpl. James Stanley Childers, was put aboard the flight instead. After it took off, the chopper came under heavy fire.


