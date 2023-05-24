It was the last week of the Vietnam War for Sgt. Wayne Karlin — whose unit was to be rotated to Okinawa, Japan — and he was supposed to be the gunner on a routine resupply mission out of Marble Mountain base near Denang Province aboard a military helicopter.
At the last moment and for reasons unbeknownst to him, a friend, Lt.Cpl. James Stanley Childers, was put aboard the flight instead. After it took off, the chopper came under heavy fire.
When the helicopter landed, soldiers began removing pallets from the aircraft and wondered why Childers had not been helping. They soon realized he had been mortally wounded.
“He was literally in my place,” said Karlin, an author and College of Southern Maryland English professor. “I should have been on that helicopter.”
The St. Mary’s City resident later found out that the 21-year-old Childers wanted to be on the flight — his 20th, which would qualify him for his Combat Aircrew Badge — so he could wear his wings at his upcoming wedding.
“I've always felt that Jim took my bullet, and every Memorial Day I do something to remember him,” Karlin wrote in a post on Sept. 23, 2013, to his fellow crewman on Wall of Faces on www.vvfw.org.
Several years back, Karlin even tucked his wings into a groove in the E-15 panel next to Childers’ name at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Childers, along with other fellow soldiers, will again be at the forefront of Karlin’s mind this Memorial Day.
“I just spend a quiet day and think about things like that,” Karlin said. “I talk to some other friends that were in Vietnam. The thing is how do I remember it because I felt the war was a waste. It was a waste of lives, ours and the Vietnamese. I try to think of the dead and also about why it happened, why it shouldn’t have happened and why it shouldn’t happen again.”
Also on Memorial Day, Karlin’s 14th book, “Memorial Days: Viet Nam Stories 1973-2022,” is scheduled to be released.
He said the book “is a retrospective” and includes previously published short stories about the war and its effects.
Karlin went to Vietnam in 1966 at the age of 20. He had enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps because some friends had also enlisted and because he assumed he would eventually be drafted.
“My parents were saved by this country,” he said of his Jewish-Polish mother and Belorussian father, “so I also felt like I owed the country in that sense.”
He was put on a security platoon near Chu Lai and later volunteered to be a gunner, serving in two helicopter squadrons — HMM-164 and HMM-263.
“It was a shock,” he said of his time in Vietnam. “There was a lot of it I didn’t see coming. It was not so much the combat, but the fact that the way the war was being run and our relationships with the Vietnamese was all very disturbing.”
Among the scarier incidents he experienced was when one of the country’s choppers was downed after being shot at by friendly fire.
“We had lost helicopters to the enemy but not to an American,” he said. “The helicopter was blown out of the sky and destroyed, [and] because it was friendly fire it was scarier.”
He said he didn’t experience any angst upon returning home in 1967.
“[We were not] spit on or any of that stuff,” he said. “I wasn’t treated badly by anyone I knew. I think the bad treatment, a lot of it, was the indifference that nobody cared or wanted to understand it because they didn’t want to be in it in the first place and we were reminders of that.”
Karlin, who grew up in New York City, moved to Southern Maryland in 1984 to teach college English and literature.
He also became an editor at First Casualty Press, which printed stories and poetry by Vietnam War veterans.
Karlin was asked if his writing was therapeutic.
“I don’t look at it as therapy because it’s art,” he said. “But there is a therapeutic element to it. When you talk about trauma, the recovery from it has to do with speaking out, so there’s a traumatic element to it.”
He said the title story in his new book is about a Memorial Day celebration “that looks suspiciously like the town square of Leonardtown.”
“There’s speeches, but it’s surface stuff,” he said of many Memorial Day celebrations. “There’s no deep reflection on why people died, and if they should have died and what’s the best way to honor them. It has to be tied to some kind of learning, and that’s what I don’t think there’s enough of.”