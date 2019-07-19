The second administrator in the history of The King's Christian Academy’s is leaving the school after 11 years.
Kevin Fry is headed to Pennsylvania to work at Bethany Christian School as the administrator.
Before he came to KCA, Fry worked in eastern Oregon public schools. After Fry was a vice principal, dean of students and a principal, he headed to Guatemala to teach at a English-speaking Christian school for 10 years. “And while we were there, we adopted my youngest daughter,” the father of five said. “And that’s the main reason we came back.”
He has two sons, three daughters, including the youngest, Xela, and four grandchildren. One of the reasons he and his wife, Ardella, are moving is to be close to his son and grandchild who live in York, Pa. He also wants to help Bethany Christian School, which he says has been struggling the last couple years.
“But we’re sad to be leaving here,” the 57-year-old said. “We weren't really looking to leave KCA [as much as] we were looking to be closer to our kids.”
“He’s got experience, he’s got great wisdom and he’s a godly man and we’ll miss him,” Jim Harris, the assistant administrator, said about Fry.
Harris will be taking Fry’s place as interim administrator while KCA searches for a permanent replacement. He said Fry is leaving the Callaway school in great shape and the goal is to stay the course. “The school has been here for 35 years and I expect it to be here for another 35,” Harris said.
The move from Guatemala to Southern Maryland was for Xela’s comfortability. She is Mayan. “That’s one of the reasons why I didn’t want to move back to Oregon, because most of the Christian schools are lily white,” he said about diversity.
Fry said he realized while in Guatemala that he did not want to return to public schools.
“It was a real blessing,” the 33-year educator said about working overseas. “Difficult, but a blessing. But everything worth doing is a blessing.”
Fry was first hired as an assistant administrator at The King’s Christian Academy for the 2008-2009 school year, while Sarah Patterson, the first administrator and founder of the school, was getting ready for retirement. About a year later, he became the administrator.
He said it was impossible to fill Patterson’s shoes, but they both had the same goals.
Throughout Fry’s career at KCA his goal was to grow the school. He first determined the number of prekindergartners and kindergartners has to equal the number of students that are graduating. For example, he’d prefer having 24 graduating seniors, 14 preschoolers and 10 kindergartners.
“If we’re bringing in fewer at the bottom and more graduates at the top, we’ll have a problem,” Fry said.
The second growth initiative was to offer honors high school classes and college courses through dual enrollment. The academy partnered with Cairn University in Langhorne Manor, Pa. Students can take courses for $75 a credit.
Emily Nevala, a 2017 KCA graduate and current summer camp counselor, was enrolled in the academy’s dual-enrollment program for two years. She earned 15 credits, placing her a semester ahead at Regent University in Virginia Beach when she started after high school graduation. She was a student in Fry’s British and American honors literature classes, which also transferred to Regent where she is an English major.
“I’m sad to see him go because he was such a good teacher,” the 20-year-old said.
Another step to growth was hiring John Somerville, the school’s athletic director, to run the school’s summer camp.
Fry said the summer camp “gets a lot of other people on campus who may not know the school exists.”
Somerville called Fry a man of faith and honesty. “Those people are really hard to find,” the eight-year KCA employee said. “You want people to achieve or go where they really want to be,” Somerville said. The athletic director said he’s learned a lot from Fry and is happy for him.
Fry said what laid the foundation for the school’s growth was revamping the financial aid application. The goal was to get the school’s demographics to match that of the church. “The church community is not always affluent,” he said.
He’s not interested in kids being shipped over from outside the county. He said he wants the population to reflect the community by giving scholarships to kids from single-parent homes and “making sure our ethnicities reflect the census in the county,” Fry said.
He added that it’s important the staff is also diverse. When he first arrived, the teachers were not diverse. Now there are eight minorities, which he said makes a healthy place for kids. When he first arrived at the school, they had 269 students. Last year, he said there were 377 children in prekindergarten through 12th-grade.
Nevala said she is not worried about Fry’s departure because there are a lot of good people ready to step up.
“We’re leaving the school in God’s hands,” Fry said.