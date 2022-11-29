Children with special needs will have a closer educational option when an upgrade of Building 1 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland is complete. 

On Nov. 11, the University of Maryland Board of Regents approved a 15-year lease with the Kennedy Krieger Institute of Baltimore to use Building 1. Space became available due to the opening of Building 3, aka the Smart Building, on campus in October 2021. 


