Part of Building 1 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California near the regional airport will be leased to the Kennedy-Krieger Institute of Baltimore to provide educational services for special needs youth. The lease was approved by the University of Maryland board of regents on Nov. 11.
USMSM graphic
Eileen Abel is the executive director at the higher education center in California.
Children with special needs will have a closer educational option when an upgrade of Building 1 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland is complete.
On Nov. 11, the University of Maryland Board of Regents approved a 15-year lease with the Kennedy Krieger Institute of Baltimore to use Building 1. Space became available due to the opening of Building 3, aka the Smart Building, on campus in October 2021.
Eileen Abel, executive director at USMSM, said Kennedy Krieger Institute hopes to have the upgrade finished by next summer in time for the start of school in August. She said that Kennedy Krieger will have exclusive use of Building 1, including "assignable space" of 15,500 square feet plus common areas.
"Building 1 was built in 1998; the roof, with occasional repairs, is original and was slated for replacement over the next year or two, so the [University System of Maryland] agreed to cover the cost of the roof replacement while Kennedy Krieger was doing their remodeling construction," Abel said in an email.
The lease will result in payments of $217,000 each year for first three years, with a 2% increase slated for subsequent years.
Over the 15 years, $3.6 million in revenue would be generated by the lease. If the two five-year options are exercised, revenue over 25 years would be $6.7 million, according to a board of regents document.
In addition, Kennedy Krieger will cover the cost of utilities at Building 1, which is estimated at $36,000 a year.
Kennedy Krieger will use the space for speech and occupational therapy and other educational services, according to the document.
The Maryland General Assembly allocated $5 million for Kennedy Krieger to locate these kinds of services in Southern Maryland, some of which will be used for building improvements.
At a St. Mary's County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on April 19, state Sen. Jack Bailey (R-Calvert, St. Mary's) called the $5 million “the most important legislation of my entire life, I’m sure.”
Bailey said affected students in Southern Maryland, including Prince George’s County, would only have to ride a bus “about one hour” to and from the facility. Currently some students are bused to Baltimore daily for school.
The University System of Maryland granted Kennedy Krieger a right of entry in October to allow them to begin preparations for capital improvements to the building.
Improvements include enlarging classrooms by combining adjacent spaces; adding bathrooms next to each enlarged classroom; adding a small, fenced playground; modifying space as needed to accommodate specialty areas (i.e., art, music and nursing rooms); and raising the roof of the current media room to meet the requirements of a gymnasium.
In addition, Kennedy Krieger will have regular use of the warming kitchen in Building 2 and full use of the parking lot, which is currently configured to make their very limited bus traffic convenient.
Having Kennedy Krieger Institute — an internationally renowned non-profit organization that serves children with severe neurological or rehabilitative conditions through day and outpatient programs — on campus means USMSM can serve the Southern Maryland community in more expansive ways, as well as align our research and education missions with our partner schools, Abel said.
"Charles County Public Schools is very pleased that the Kennedy Krieger Institute will be expanding its reach into Southern Maryland," Charles school system's Superintendent Maria Navarro said in an email. "The adverse effects of waking up very early and arriving home after dark have negatively impacted our students' academic performance. Having an educational placement option that both holds the expertise to meet the needs of students that require the most intense levels of service and is geographically beneficial is a win-win for the students and families in CCPS."
The superintendents from Calvert and St. Mary's counties did not reply to an email by deadline.