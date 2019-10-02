Many gathered in Lusby to hear from the man who wants to give Maryland public schools an extra $3.8 billion.
William Kirwan, chair of the Kirwan Commission, explained to a group of Southern Marylanders in Calvert County’s Middleham and St. Peter’s Smith Hall on Sunday what the commission was and how he intends to use it to better the state’s public schools.
A bill that will support the commission, The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, or SB1030, was passed this past legislation session despite not being signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). The next steps are to decide how to divide the costs, figure out the scheduling of policy and funding recommendations, and create funding formulas by Dec. 1.
Although the commission held its meetings in public, they decided to discuss the funding formulas behind closed doors. Kirwan told The Enterprise the work group’s closed session was the most “over-reported” story he has ever seen and the state attorney general’s office gave them permission to meet in private. Kirwan added that the group looks at different models when figuring out the formulas and he did not want the public to be confused by unofficial numbers.
“I think transparency is really important and I’m uncomfortable with the way the process is going currently,” Cathy Allen, vice chair of the St. Mary’s school board, said.
She compared the new commission to the Thornton Commission, a 2002 initiative that created a formula to ensure schools had the resources necessary to provide each student with an equitable education, saying they conducted their work, including funding formulas, in open session. Allen also referenced a poll by Goucher College that showed Marylanders want additional funding for education, but the majority, 77%, knew nothing about the Kirwan Commission.
“So I think there are a lot of folks who this has not risen to ‘I need to pay attention,’” the vice chair said. “And so this idea that somehow everyone would lose it over discussion doesn’t seem to be borne out by the evidence thus far.”
Kirwan started his presentation in Calvert County with some background information on how the commission got started. It was created at the end of the 2016 legislation session and consists of 26 members that Kirwan describes as diverse and bipartisan. Its goal is to make sure Maryland public schools are up to par “with not just the other 49 states but with the rest of the world,” he said.
His plan is to reach that goal through five major policies in a decade’s time: invest in early childhood education, transform teaching into a high quality profession, implement a curriculum that prepares students for college and the workforce, and provide more support to schools in high poverty areas.
“Every school would be a community school,” he said, adding there would be more health coordinators, summer programs “and much more tutoring for kids that are struggling.”
They also want to create an oversight board of about six “highly respected” and credible people who will hold school systems accountable and provide consequences for low performances.
Kirwan compared Maryland’s education to the rest of the country’s through the NAEP, or National Assessment of Educational Progress. The test determined Marylanders ranked 29th in fourth-grade math, 26th in fourth-grade reading, 25th in eighth-grade math and 18th in eighth-grade reading in 2015.
“Our students perform at a mediocre level in the country,” Kirwan said.
He also noted that Maryland gives less money to schools in low-income areas. For example, the state gave $13,495 to schools in affluent communities but gave $12,279 to schools in communities with at least 30% of low-income families. He compared them to New Jersey and Massachusetts who gave at least $1,000 more to schools with low-income students.
“High-performing systems invest significantly more in schools serving high concentrations of poverty,” his presentation stated.
The former chancellor of University Systems of Maryland pointed out achievement gaps among demographics, low salaries and shortages among teachers and the 40% or fewer high schoolers who are deemed ready for college and careers. Kirwan also mentioned the commission worked with the National Center on Education and the Economy, a Washington think tank, to look at what “high-performing” school systems in the United States and abroad were doing and what Maryland was not. The analysis helped create his five policy recommendations the commission plans to implement over 10 years.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews