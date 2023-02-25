Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s will hold its annual gala Saturday, April 22, at Monsignor Harris Center at St. John Francis Regis Church, 43950 St. John’s Road in Hollywood.
The keynote speaker will be distinguished Professor of Philosophy at Boston College Peter Kreeft.
“We are delighted that Professor Kreeft has agreed to speak at our Spring Gala,” Chesterton Academy Headmaster Andrew Pudysz said in a news release. “He has been called the ‘G.K. Chesterton of today’ and is sure to fill us with wisdom expressed with insight and his distinctive wit.”
Kreeft is a speaker and prolific writer; he has written nearly 100 books including “Confessions of a Cafeteria Catholic,” “Food for the Soul,” “How to be Holy: First Steps in Becoming a Saint” and “Prayer for Beginners”
The release also stated Kreeft is well-known for his commentaries on the writings of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien.
“Classical schools such Chesterton Academy enrich students minds and souls and direct them toward a life of virtue,” Kreeft said in the release. “And living virtuously is the pathway toward the ultimate goal for us all which, of course, is to become saints in Heaven.”
Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s, which is part of the Chesterton Schools Network of nearly 50 academies in the United States and Canada, is located on the campus of Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville.