Not many students who return to school in the fall will be able to tell their classmates that they helped formulate a bill in Congress.
But that’s exactly what Rana Holmes did after she was selected to take part in the 74th Annual American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session held July 24 to 31 in Washington, D.C.
“The highlight for me was definitely our Senate session, where we would be able to write our own bills, and then basically do it as if we were actual senators,” said Holmes, a senior at La Plata High School, who was appointed the assistant sergeant at arms. “We would run through [the list] and either kill them or actually pass them to be seen by the actual Senate or House representatives.”
The La Plata resident was one of 94 students — and just 1 of 2 from Maryland — selected to participate.
Students were selected to represent their respective states as "senators" at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation after participating in one of 47 state sessions held across the country.
“I essentially wanted to see what [the program] was about and my brother went to the boys equivalent ... and he had such a great time in the program,” said Holmes, who is in the National Honor Society and a member of her school’s math team as well as a volunteer firefighter. “I'm always interested in service to others and I'm big with my [school’s NJROTC] and Civil Air Patrol, so finding another avenue that I can firsthand solve political problems within our state, country and everything while also representing other people with a big deal for me.”
Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with insight into how the federal government operates and promotes youth civic engagement.
“ALA Girls Nation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our nation’s future leaders to learn about the inner workings of the federal government before they are of voting age,” Wendy Riggle, the organization's committee chair, said in a news release. “After attending their local ALA Girls State program and then ALA Girls Nation, the girls return home ready to be engaged citizens at all levels of government.”
Many participants of the program go on to have careers in public service at the local, state and national level.
One of the activities Holmes took part in was participate in mock senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests.
“My personal bill that I came up with my senior senator ... was about foster care, essentially, people who are trying to get foster care license have to renew them with every state that they go to and start the whole process over again,” Holmes said, referring to a 9- to 10-month wait to be recertified. “So we want to cut down on this time and just increase training, so we can make sure that both families, and these children are able to be united and then be fostered.”
Holmes said due to time constraints the bill was not able to be discussed and added that “the process to get it discussed would begin with a debate, and senators would get a chance to add potential amendments. When the debate ends, the senators vote on if the bill passes to the actual Senate or if it gets killed.”
Other activities included a trip to Arlington National Cemetery where the students placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a tour of the local monuments and a community service project during which Holmes and her group read a book written for kids by the wife of a wounded veteran “to let [the kids] know that these are also people and they're normal.”
Holmes, who would like to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, donated a copy of the book to the La Plata library and another to Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School.
“I learned that we don't need to be quiet and we don't need to step down in our current society,” Holmes said of her trip. “I've seen that, especially as a minority female like myself, that controversial issues should not be a [taboo] topic at the dinner table. … We should be able to speak with respect and also be entitled to our own opinions, and I learned that no matter what happens throughout life that there are other strong women who will be able to go out there and get their voices heard.”
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is a community serving veterans, military and their families, and also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for the nation’s veterans. For more, go to www.ALAforVeterans.org.