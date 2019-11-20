St. Mary’s County Transit System will not operate its new Route 8 California/Great Mills public transportation service this week due to staff shortages.
The new route was added to the STS transit bus schedule in July along with a Leonardtown Sunday route. According to a release sent Monday, the route will not be in operation through Friday, Nov. 22.
Staff shortages have been an issue for a while, according to Jacqueline Fornier, the transportation manager for the county, mentioning that there are no drivers available to drive the new route on the specified dates.
“There are a lack of qualified drivers in the state. [Drivers] are out for medical reasons and job changes. It is hard to find qualified CDL drivers that can pass drug and alcohol tests,” she said.
According to Fornier, even private schools are struggling to keep bus drivers fully staffed. St. Mary’s County government provides buses and pays drivers for Catholic and other private schools in the county.
“They are looking for substitutes to give some of the drivers a break,” she said.
The county’s department of transportation is working with a local agency to hunt for new, qualified drivers for the transit system to help mitigate the shortage of drivers in the county.
The Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit program for persons with disabilities and the Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program will continue to operate on a regular schedule.
Next week, on Friday, Nov. 29, the public transit routes will operate on a Saturday schedule: Great Mills/California, Leonardtown Route Neighborhood Southbound, and Country Span Northbound and Southbound with the Southern and Northern Route. SSTAP routes for the senior centers and seniors will not operate on Thanksgiving or on Friday, Nov. 29.
MADISON BATEMAN