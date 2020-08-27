At Tuesday’s meeting, St. Mary’s commissioners approved a grant application to help pay for new playground equipment at John G. Lancaster Park in Lexington Park, as well as an application for funds for the development of the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan.
The two applications for fiscal 2021 Program Open Space funds have been prepared for funding by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The Lancaster Park replacement would cost a total of $500,000, with $350,000 of Program Open Space state funds and $150,000 of county funding. The grant would also provide $25,000 for the Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan, with no county match.
“We do have an excellent opportunity here,” Arthur Shepherd, director of the department of recreation and parks, told commissioners at the meeting.
He said playground replacement is supposed to take place every 20 years and the current equipment was installed in 2001. He reminded commissioners that playground was paid for with $125,000 of county funds and about $75,000 in state funds. A surface smooth enough for wheelchairs is incorporated throughout, which is also able to cushion a fall.
“It served its term for what we call an inclusive playground for those with special needs. Here we are again,” he said. The new playground includes ramps and “exceeds all accessibility guidelines and recommendations for children with special needs and people of all abilities.”
“I remember when that playground first came online and it was very exciting, so I look forward to this,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) pointed out, “It’s a great location and a great playground ... people need it.”
The Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan is scheduled to be updated for 2022 and will provide appropriate data, establish major goals and feature recommendations to guide St. Mary’s in the future. The county’s update and adoption of this plan is on a five-year cycle and fulfills the planning requirement of Maryland’s Program Open Space Localside Program, according to meeting documents.
