The St. Mary's commissioners had a full day or work ahead of them Tuesday morning but news of a fallen firefighter at a Leonardtown house fire earlier in the morning cast a pall over the proceedings.
At the start of the June 27 meeting, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) asked for a moment of silence.
At 9:34 a.m. County Administrator David Weiskopf confirmed that a firefighter had been killed in the blaze while another had been injured.
“This doesn’t seem right to me,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said moments later when the commissioners tried to continue on with the day's agenda.
A 10-minute recess was called for and the rest of the work session continued, though under the shadow of the news.
The commissioners also remembered Ella May Russell, who died Monday at the age of 85.
Russell served 53 years with St. Mary’s Department of Social Services, 32 of them as director. She had been named a St. Mary’s Ryken Pillar of the Community and in 2018 she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Social Workers.
“This county and state lost a really great person,” Mike Alderson, Jr. (R) said of Russell, who is also his mother-in-law. “Just keep her family in your prayers.”
Later, Recreation and Parks Director Art Shepherd asked the commissioners to renew the lease for John G. Lancaster Park in Lexington Park in the amount of $42,000 for one year, which will be paid to the U.S. Navy, which owns the land.
The current lease expires June 30. The extension will be in effect from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, at which time a long-term lease will be requested. In the previous 20 years the county has had an agreement with the Navy and never paid rent.
Shepherd said the lease came from the U.S. Navy real estate officials.
“We’ve put a lot of investment into Lancaster Park because it’s in the AICUZ [Air Installation Compatible Use Zones] and we don’t want housing there and it’s a great community park,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said. “It just doesn’t sit well that the Navy is now going to charge us for that when in reality it’s a benefit to everyone [including base employees]. It’s a predatory landlord is what it sounds like to me.”
“I do believe the sentiment is this is not a good thing,” Hewitt said. “And what I feel is the primary thing is we use taxpayer money to pay for this, and the base pays no property taxes. ... [This Navy department] would make perfect sense if it was a private person using this, but we’re a government so there seems to be an inequity there.”
Hewitt suggested writing a letter to Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) requesting assistance with the lease and to make it long term.
“We wouldn’t have put a $1 million-plus turf field over there,” Hewitt said. “We could have put it somewhere else, but it’s needed in Lexington Park.”
Shepherd and Recreation and Parks Project Manager Christina Bishop also requested $200,000 for upgrades and replacements for the playground at Lancaster Park, which is scheduled each 20 years. The original playground was installed in 2001.
“We’re ready to move forward on it,” Shepherd said of the project, which he added will be “a very exciting project upon completion.”
The county previously obtained funding from Program Open Space for $350,000 to assist with the purchase and installation of playground equipment at the park, but the project was delayed and now is significantly more.
The playground will be made of metal and plastic materials and the project includes safety fencing, new concrete sidewalks and equipment entrance ramps. And, the entire playground will have safety surfacing to enhance ADA accessibility, which would be “more than any other playground in the county,” Shepherd said.
The estimated cost of the playground equipment, fencing, ramps and safety surfacing is $750,000 and will consist of county and local funds from Program Open Space.
“Not to date anybody,” Colvin said, “but I was working for Christy when the playground was first put in. I remember the excitement.”
