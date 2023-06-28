The St. Mary's commissioners had a full day or work ahead of them Tuesday morning but news of a fallen firefighter at a Leonardtown house fire earlier in the morning cast a pall over the proceedings.

At the start of the June 27 meeting, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) asked for a moment of silence.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews