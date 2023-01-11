St. Mary’s County Land Use and Growth Management Director Bill Hunt thanks planning commission chair Howard Thompson for his remarks during the commission’s Jan. 9 meeting. Hunt’s last day with the county is Feb. 1, according to Human Resources Director Catherine Pratson.
A rendering of the proposed Stewart’s Grant development in Lexington Park was included as part of the planning commission’s agenda on Jan. 9.
Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean
Consideration of a 1,185-unit residential and commercial development was postponed to March 27 during the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission’s Jan. 9 meeting.
Developer’s attorney Page Wyrough said he needs to get some answers about the proposed Stewarts Grant for the state highway administration before proceeding with the planned unit development.
At the commission’s Dec. 12 meeting, planner Brandy Glenn noted that the original project was approved in 1997. She posted a 426-page PUD book about the original proposal online as part of the documents for the Jan. 9 meeting.
Wyrough noted that the original plan included 1,622 residential units, but the current one has been reduced.
Planning commissioner Merl Evans noted that several signs surrounding the property about the development had been removed, and he asked that they be put back up. Only one on Quatman Road was still standing, Evans said.
Wyrough was asked if he would reach out to residents of the Bay Ridge Estates subdivision southwest of the proposed development, and he said yes.
The address of the 323-acre development is 46447 Quatman Road, but it also would be accessed from Great Mills Road east of Great Mills High School.
It would include a 20-acre commercial area along with 670 townhomes, a four-story 224-unit apartment building and 291 single family homes.
Hunt leaving
Near the end of the meeting, board chair Howard Thompson thanked the county’s Land Use and Growth Management Director Bill Hunt for his time with the county.
Later, the county’s human resources staff said Hunt’s last day will be Jan. 31. He began working with the county on Dec. 17, 2012.
The Jan. 9 meeting was also the first for John E. Brown, who was appointed to replace William R. “BJ” Hall III. At the commission’s Dec. 12 meeting, Thompson thanked Hall for his service.