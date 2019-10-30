The number of Maryland children who have high amounts of lead in their blood has dropped from the previous year.
Kids in the state with elevated levels of lead decreased nearly 15%, according to the 2018 Childhood Blood Lead Surveillance report released by Maryland’s Department of the Environment. However, the number of St. Mary’s children affected had little change compared to the previous year.
“Lead has no boundaries but we are making real progress in protecting children from poisoning,” Ben Grumbles, secretary of Maryland Department of the Environment, said in a release. “With universal testing, enhanced monitoring at homes and schools, strong enforcement and innovative partnerships, we can eliminate this entirely preventable disease.”
Twelve St. Mary’s children 6 years old and younger were documented with a lead blood level between 5 and 9 micrograms per deciliter, according to the report, one more from the previous year. And one person had 10 or more micrograms per deciliter — up from zero last year.
A state law defines elevated levels as between 5 and 9 micrograms per deciliter. Children 6 years old and under with those levels fell from 1,661 children in 2017 to 1,435 the following year. The number of children in the same age group with levels of 10 or more micrograms per deciliter went from 388 in 2017 to 390 the following year.
A law that went into effect Oct. 1, House Bill 1233, states when a person’s blood results show an elevated blood lead level, the local health department or Maryland’s environment department must notify the person at risk and the owner of the affected property. And starting July 1, 2020, children with blood levels of 5 micrograms per deciliter or more will receive case management.
Between 2016 and 2018, St. Mary’s had three lead hazards identified, according to the report, and one stemmed from lead paint. Calvert County had five hazards identified and Charles County had eight.
Lead hazards, like paint, became lead free in the last 40 years, according to Maryland Department of Environment. However, some lead may still remain in older structures.
“Basically, what we do is try to eliminate any source of lead that might remain in our building,” Jeff Walker, St. Mary’s public school system’s assistant superintendent of supporting services, said.
He added that when a building constructed before 1978 has a suspicion of lead, a test is conducted.
“If we find paint or what looks like paint is peeling, we test that immediately,” he said. Walker said they also have a mandatory protection agency certified renovator who checks the 1978 or older buildings before any work is done.
In August 2018, the school system had to shut off some of its drinking water sources after high levels of lead was found. A test showed 141 of the 1,587 drinking water sources tested in St. Mary’s public schools exceeded acceptable lead levels. Drinking water at all schools has since been turned back on, Walker said.
“I think we’re doing good work in this area,” Walker said.
He added that the school system has submitted its water testing results to the state, as required, and all water sources are in good order.
The St. Mary’s health department states simple tasks like keeping a home clean and well maintained can contribute to preventing lead exposure. Its website also states lead exposure has no obvious symptoms and suggests calling a health care provider for a blood test if contact is made with lead.
For more information on lead, visit www.smchd.org/lead or call 301-475-4330.
