Budget unification for local college campuses will be brought to Annapolis for discussion in the Maryland General Assembly.
The Southern Maryland delegation held another closed organizational meeting in Annapolis on Friday morning, where they voted on whether or not they will support a bill regarding the College of Southern Maryland’s local budget process modifications.
After the meeting, Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) told The Enterprise that the delegation, including state senators and delegates from St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert counties, unanimously voted in favor of pushing the bill forward, which would unify CSM’s budget for all campuses, allowing the facilities to save money on personnel.
If the bill passes, it would allow contracted employees, such as a painter or mechanic, to work at any campus rather than campuses being forced to make individual bids for every project, according to Crosby.
“There was a reason for it. That reason doesn’t exist anymore,” he said of how the college’s budget is currently set up. He described the hold-over bidding process as “archaic.”
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) was not present at Friday’s meeting but said this week that he worked for CSM for 15 years and the legislation would make it legal for the college to do what they have probably been doing for years, “moving labor around campuses,” he said.
He mentioned that “funding with these positions was created years ago” and since “county commissioners fund the college” and originally did not want to hire workers on a different county’s budget, employees were only supposed to work on their local campus.
The Southern Maryland delegation generally meets on Fridays in Annapolis during the 90-day General Assembly session. They decide whether to open or close those meetings to reporters and other members of the public, and so far this month, have only met in private.
