After a total of nine hours of county planning commission meetings, the board, in a 4-3 vote, has denied the application for a 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station on the corner of Medley’s Neck Road and Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.
On Monday night, Leonardtown residents came out for a third time to show their opposition to the store, as many believed it would attract crime to the area and create traffic congestion. Speakers had also noted the store’s proximity to Leonardtown Middle School was also a serious concern.
After being continued twice, the planning commission discussion concluded with a rebuttal from the applicant, Bohler Engineering, whose representatives pointed out that store employees take several crime avoidance training programs, appropriate buffers including a lease-line fence would be installed and the concept site plan is not the final draft plan, so the applicant still would have had time to improve and complete the design.
Board members Merl Evans and Joesph Van Kirk addressed St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith, who attended the meeting after the last hearing in January where the two members expressed disappointment with the school board’s lack of involvement in the project. They apologized to Smith after claiming they were quoted out of context in the newspaper, but did not ask him any questions.
When it was time for deliberation, most planning commission members said traffic and community outcry was still a concern.
“I’m not seeing a viable reason to say no to this that would stick,” Martin Siebert, board member, said.
Member William “BJ” Hall, asked, “How many empty gas stations are we going to have?” He wondered aloud whether this store would affect business at other nearby gas stations, before becoming visibly emotional.
“I don’t think we should be approving things that are going to cause empty buildings to sit around our county,” he said, adding “it bothers” him that as a regular citizen his voice doesn’t matter.
Another member, Joseph Fazekas, called the store and gas station “short-sighted” as the area will be filled with entirely electric-powered vehicles by the end of the decade.
Once the board voted down the store, applause broke out from the audience.
After the decision was made about the Leonardtown store, a 7-Eleven in Lexington Park, at 21183 Great Mills Road, was presented at the meeting by applicant Kimley-Horn.
No one spoke during public comment.
Van Kirk said he thought this site-concept plan was “well thought out” and board member Caroline King said she is happy to see crosswalk and sidewalk access to the store, which is planned for the corner of Chancellor’s Run Road where a Mobil gas station used to be.
The board approved this store unanimously after about 30 minutes of discussion, with the conditions that all road improvements are complete before the store is placed.
A public hearing for another 7-Eleven store in Callaway was also supposed to take place Monday evening, but was instead continued to March 16, the next available date for a hearing, due to time constraints.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews