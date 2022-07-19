Councilwoman speaks

Mary Slade speaks during the July 11 Leonardtown Council meeting. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

The Leonardtown Council on July 11 unanimously approved a new sludge removal contract with Synagro that will result in an 8.6% increase in costs related to land application, end dump trailers and roll off. 

The new contract, which goes into effect Sept. 2, is in accord with the consumer price index (CPI) based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews