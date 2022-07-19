The Leonardtown Council on July 11 unanimously approved a new sludge removal contract with Synagro that will result in an 8.6% increase in costs related to land application, end dump trailers and roll off.
The new contract, which goes into effect Sept. 2, is in accord with the consumer price index (CPI) based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Town Administrator Laschelle McKay noted that bids for the wastewater treatment plant expansion are scheduled to be opened at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3.
With an expansion, the plant would be able to go from processing 680,000 gallons a day to 1 million, she said.
"Engineers are happy with who we got to bid," McKay said.
In other news, Councilwoman Mary Slade, a bookkeeper by trade, noted that she was nearly scammed by an email that looked like it came from the state. Slade said she was asked to submit tax payments by ACH deposit instead of certified check.
Slade said she talked to state Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) and was notified that the email address was invalid.
She encouraged business owners to be vigilant.
Slade also noted that House Bill 268 passed and went into effect on June 30. Business owners with less than $20,000 worth of personal property will not have to pay tax on that, she said.