After driving about 3,000 miles and visiting 100 waterways in four states, Eric Jackson finally completed his “One Hundred Shores” art project, in just under one year’s time.
The Leonardtown artist used water from each location from the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries to make shirts, which he also added GPS coordinates to indicate where the water had come from.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “But it was also so successful that I don’t really see this iteration as a stopping point, but a first chapter in a sense of an initiative I’m going to keep doing.”
He specializes in batik, which is a technique of wax-resistant dyeing applied to the whole cloth.
To make the shirts, Jackson first uses a pen with melted wax to trace a map of the Chesapeake Bay watershed onto a white cotton T-shirt. He then mixes water from a site with indigo blue dye.
Jackson traveled as far west as Virginia, north to the Susquehanna River’s Conowingo Dam and down to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel in Virginia to collect his samples.
“I consider myself a conservationist for the importance of the Chesapeake and I was raised that it was something to be cherished,” Jackson, who originally intended to major in biology, said in an interview just before starting his project. “As I got more into my body of work [which is primarily wildlife illustration], I tried to figure out ways to create work that not just is creative but also has an ecological message behind it.”
On Monday, Jackson said the initial plan was “kind of throwing darts at a map almost to try and cast a wide geographic net, but it really started becoming a pursuit of little kernels of [information and history].”
Jackson’s first stop was Feb. 7, 2022, at Point Lookout State Park in Scotland.
“For an inaugural story of 100 shores, I’ve been debating about where to begin,” Jackson wrote in his blog. “There’s a real ‘end of the road’ feeling about Point Lookout, which is part of the reason it holds so many stories. I wondered where to focus on a shoreline when that shoreline has actual books (and video games even) about it. So, ghosts? Wars? Fishing?”
His last stop, on Jan. 23, he kept shrouded in mystery.
“Some might see it as a bit of a let down, but I’m hoping more will see it as a metaphor for what the whole journey has represented,” he wrote. “It’s nowhere particularly special, rest assured. Because the more I think about it, there’s nothing more important about shore 100 than shore 43. Or shore number one.”
However, Jackson said one special stop was the Piankatank River, which is east of Richmond, Va.
“That was kind of a trip into the unknown,” he said of the small, winding waterway that flows into the Chesapeake Bay. “It was definitely finding my way, not just to where I was going to start, but once I was on the river, which direction to head. I didn’t do too much research on it, but I knew it was a place I wanted to experience.”
An avid angler who fished from his Old Town kayak at most of the waterways, Jackson also sought out the Savage River in Western Maryland, which he said holds “the last native remaining brook trout population,” and said he wanted to fish it “for almost this lost, mythical species.”
Jackson said he spent some extended stays collecting samples near waterways such as those on the Eastern Shore and in Cape Charles, Va.
“It went very smooth. It definitely had its challenges,” he said of the overall project. “One of the challenges was to keep the steam going, keep the engine running and keep going because the project was pretty ambitious, not only in the numbers but in the breadth of the project and going in so many directions, so that was definitely a huge hurdle to keep moving forward.”
He said he traveled to each site with his 2018 Nissan Titan pickup truck, which he said, “Definitely got some wear and tear on it.” Though he had received a creativity grant from the Maryland State Arts Council to help offset fuel charges, he said those funds “didn’t make it all the way through [the project].”
One sense of frustration during the project, which saw him make about 400 shirts, was the lack of accessibility to some waterways, which he said “became a major recurring theme.”
He also added themes to his shirts, such as a sturgeon when he sampled from the Eastern Shore’s Magothy River, which over the years has seen a developing healthy population of the prehistoric-like fishes.
“The one big takeaway is that 100 Shores is hardly scratching the surface,” he said. “There’s [said to be about] 10,000 miles of shoreline, and to say I visited 100 [spots] was just scratching the surface. And even at this point, with all that I learned, I just feel like I’m getting to know the [Chesapeake Bay] watershed on a deeper level.”
Jackson said his next project, which he expects to begin in April, will focus on a recurring theme, which he said he wants to keep under wraps for now.
For more information on the One Hundred Shores project, go to www.onehundredshores.com. For more information about Jackson and his work, go to www.bayfibersstudio.com.
