The Leonardtown Town Council voted Monday to support a grant application for developing a first phase of public art projects downtown.
The council had received an initial $4,000 Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grant last year to begin planning phases of the “LTown Alley” arts project, which would place several arts projects in the area between Fenwick Street and Park Avenue.
Since then, a public arts board has been meeting to plan the project.
“We’ve met a number of times, and we are ready to put out some [requests for quotations] for our first five arts projects in the alley,” Town Administrator Laschelle McKay said.
The projects would include two entrances to the alley getting LTown Alley logos designed, a mural with an “agriculture meets art theme” on the New View Fiber Works building, a historical-themed mural using the old drive-up window of the Duke’s restaurant building, and a recycled-art project on a town-owned storage shed on Park Avenue, which would be used to project movies onto.
“People could sit in the parking lot there, so we were talking about doing some type of recycled art, but have a place to show the movies incorporated into it,” McKay said.
Council members voted to sign a letter of support for the $50,000 grant, which would require a match from the town that could be funded through several projects that are already ongoing as well as grant funding already committed to arts and entertainment, as well as funding from the St. Mary’s Arts Council and outside sponsors.
“I’m really excited about this, I love the layout, I think it’s great, especially for the local artists, they get a chance to showcase their artwork,” Council member Nick Colvin said.
The town is also seeking to show public arts work for when the town re-applies for its arts and entertainment district designation in 2023, and working on the projects would “be at least a big boost” to that application, according to McKay.
“We have lost a number of our galleries since our application in 2013, so we do need to show a certain amount of effort on the arts and entertainment side,” she said.
In other business, the town council voted to approve task orders for the Leonardtown Wharf floating dock expansion project, and for floodplain studies on the Town Creek area near the town's wastewater treatment plant, where flooding issues have arisen in planning for expansion of the treatment plant.