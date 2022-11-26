A former St. Mary's County public official offered an easement to the town of Leonardtown that the council accepted.
On Nov. 14, the council unanimously approved a perpetual easement on land owned by John F. Deatrick, who worked as the county's director of public works and transportation from August 2017 to December 2021.
Deatrick's home, which he and his late wife acquired on Feb. 28, 2018, was not included in easements that the town received from RAR Associates in 2010 as part of the Leonardtown Landing subdivision, according to a council document.
After hearing a presentation in March about Phase 2 of the Downtown Strategic Plan, Deatrick contacted the town and offered the easement, town administrator Laschelle McKay said.
The plan would extend the boardwalk at the Leonardtown Wharf and connect it with Tudor Hall as part of the Breton Bay Greenway Network, which includes walkways and bicycle paths.
The council's approval also includes a temporary easement that allows construction workers to access Deatrick's property for expansion of the boardwalk and reservation of rights for Deatrick and any subsequent homeowners of Lot 5.
Construction of the Leonardtown Landing subdivision was completed in 2005, according to neighborhoods.com.
In other news, the council unanimously approved a two-year sewer and water maintenance contract with two two-year extensions with Holcomb Landscaping LLC of Leonardtown.
McKay noted that Holcomb has been working as a subcontractor under the current contractor, Bay Country Contracting. However, Bay Country, which has had a contract with the town since 2018, chose not to renew another two-year option.
The town received bids from Holcomb and AB&H of Callaway. Although AB&H would have been $1,297 cheaper over the past six months for services provided, McKay recommended Holcomb to retain "continuity of service."
The council renewed a final two-year option with Bay Country for snow removal services with a 12% increase for labor and equipment. No dollar amount was given for the contract renewal.
McKay said the town reserves $50,000 for snow removal as part of its highway user funds. If the funds are not used they are allocated for projects in the spring, she said.