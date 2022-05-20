The Leonardtown Council unanimously approved a new two-year information technology contract with Just Tech at a meeting earlier this month.
The previous contract with the La Plata-based company was $500 a month, but Town Administrator Laschelle McKay noted the company will now provide more services. The new monthly cost is $2,425.
"We feel they are the right fit. We just don't have the staff," McKay said at a May 9 meeting, noting the town suffered from a cyber attack last July 2 that affected town employees' work computers for weeks.
"We have to [approve it]," council member Mary Slade said. "As technology gets better, criminals get smarter."
The council also welcomed two new employees: Mike Bailey as planning coordinator and Angie Graves as town treasurer.
During his report, Bailey noted the town's planning commission was to consider a concept site plan for a Chelseldine car wash on Point Lookout Road at its May 16 meeting.
The town's only car wash, which is located behind the Burch Shell station, may be going away. The planning commission on Jan. 18 approved a concept site plan for a Dairy Queen at the site.
At the beginning of the meeting, council members Tyler Alt, Christy Hollander and Slade were sworn-in by Mayor Dan Burris. The trio were re-elected on May 3, defeating Heather Earhart, Bennett Wilson, Tawny LaQuay and Andrew Ponti.