Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the Leonardtown Council in the May 3 council election.
In-person voting runs from noon to 7 p.m. at town hall, 22670 Washington St. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 26.
Each candidate was asked why they are running. Their responses are below. Incumbents are designated with an asterisk.
Tyler Alt*
Age: 34
Occupation: Department of Defense employee/owner, Keel Connectivity
I spent the last four years focused on initiating the Downtown Strategic Plan and ensuring businesses received the resources to thrive during the pandemic. My top priorities will continue to be necessary infrastructure improvements to support the Downtown Plan and neighborhood safety. As Leonardtown has continued to grow and connect communities, it is critical to implement public safety improvements.
Heather M. Earhart
Age: 46
Occupation: PSI Pax Inc. program manager
For more than a decade, I have served the town of Leonardtown on the Planning and Zoning Committee and the past few on the Facade Grant Committee. I look forward to supporting Leonardtown’s future vision and strategic plan, as well as encouraging more small businesses to move into Leonardtown.
Christy Hollander*
Age: 40
Occupation: chief civil engineer at MetCom
I am looking to continue the hard work I put forward in my last four years on the council by continuing to implement the new Downtown and Waterfront plans, which we developed. I will also work to maintain our historic downtown district, which is the backbone of our town, while also making sure infrastructure needs are met.
Tawny LaQuay
Age: 41
Occupation: legal assistant
I have always worked in civil service and take pride in serving the public. I want to provide a strong voice for my neighbors to feel confident the town has their best interest at heart in regard to growth and development. I do not back down from opposition, and I strive to work towards goals collectively and civilly.
Andrew M. Ponti
Age: 34
Job: Marketing manager for St. Mary’s County Museum Division
It is because of my over eight years’ experience working with town staff and businesses, plus my deep love of Leonardtown’s charm and potential, that I’ve decided to run for town council. My top issues include continuing smart growth of the town’s businesses and amenities for our residents and visitors, and retaining young professionals to work, play and thrive in Leonardtown.
Mary Slade*
Age: 46
Occupation: self-employed bookkeeper
Goals: Smart, positive growth for Leonardtown while maintaining that small-town charm and keeping tax and utility rates the same despite the current increases in inflation. Making sure our citizens stay safe in their neighborhood and in the downtown area. I want easy traffic patterns, crosswalks for pedestrians and the ability for the emergency rescue vehicles to get where they need to be.
Bennett Wilson
Age: 33
Occupation: contract specialist
1.) Maintain the small-town character while enacting smart growth development that promotes connectivity between the downtown and the wharf and the surrounding, growing areas. 2.) Support diverse business growth and small businesses that encourage visitors and residents to work and recreate downtown. 3.) Enhance amenities for town residents.