Members of Leonardtown council voted Monday to allow some exceptions to the town’s ordinance barring sidewalk obstructions, mostly in order to allow outdoor seating restaurants to continue.
The change to the ordinance, which passed unanimously, will allow the town council to grant permission to allow certain obstructions to the sidewalk in Leonardtown, focusing on outdoor seating at the local restaurants, which has become popular due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members said they would draft certain guidelines that would allow those exceptions to be granted.
“I have a personal friend of mine, who’s in a wheelchair, he can not get up and down the sidewalk because of the chairs and tables that are in the middle of the sidewalk,” Robert Mattingly, a Leonardtown resident, said at the public hearing.
“How come we’re not enforcing having accessibility on the sidewalks?” Kevin Mattingly, another resident said. He said he didn’t agree with giving the town the power to make exemptions for certain businesses.
“I think it’s giving you guys too much power, and you could just go do whatever you want for whoever you want,” he said.
“I can understand the frustration out there. I do think though, it will help knowing that the council, now, all of us will have a say and a vote ... when this comes, what we’re going to allow and not allow,” councilman Jay Mattingly said.
Currently, Leonardtown rules prohibit obstacles on the sidewalk, but it becomes complicated where some businesses own the sidewalk and the town owns it in other spots, Town Administrator Laschelle McKay said.
“This will just make it uniform for everybody,” she said.
The council also voted Tuesday to move forward with well and water tower construction at the Meadows at Town Run II, and to expand the wastewater treatment plant. A new ordinance regarding a possible annexation of over 95 acres of land off Newtowne Neck Road was introduced, but will have to go through public hearings with the town’s planning and zoning commission as well as the town council in coming months.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews