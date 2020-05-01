Leonardtown election to be held next Tuesday

The Leonardtown election will be held next Tuesday, May 5, and participants have been asked to follow several precautions to protect public health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voting will occur in person, and the voting location will be the town hall building on Washington Street, which will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on May 5.
According to a safety update posted on the town’s website, a line will form at the indicated start near the front entrance with markings of 6 feet apart. Special parking will be coned off at the front entrance for any elderly or handicapped persons needing assistance.
Face masks or face coverings are required, and only four voters will be allowed inside the building at a time. Voters will exit the rear, and there will be signs indicating how they should return to their cars to avoid other voters.
While pens and markers will be provided, they will also be sanitized after each use, along with the stations after each voter has marked and placed their ballot in the ballot box.
Teri Dimsey, executive secretary for the town, told The Enterprise that Mayor Daniel Burris is running for reelection and is the only candidate who has filed for the position. Burris was first elected in 2012 and has served two four-year terms so far.
Two seats on the town council will be up for a vote on Tuesday, with incumbent Jay Mattingly running for a third term, but the other incumbent Hayden Hammett is stepping down after two terms. Two others filed for those seats: Nick Colvin and Doug Isleib, according to the town’s secretary. That means the top two vote getters among the three will win.
Although the last election in the town two years ago brought in around 300 participants, Laschelle McKay, town administrator, said this year they are “definitely anticipating a lower turnout” due to COVID-19, but they did receive a larger request for absentee ballots.
McKay mentioned the town consulted with the county’s health officer, Dr. Meena Brewster, before the decision was made to keep the election scheduled, and Brewster made recommendations on how they could safely move forward, such as spreading people out and limiting the number of residents in the building.
“It’ll be a way to go ahead with the election and keep everyone safe,” she said.
