The St. Mary’s Planning Commission approved a farm brewery located off Wathen Road in Leonardtown last month.
Breton Bay Brewing Company's Leonardtown farm brewery will not be a large, public operation, but will mostly be used to make beer on property belonging to the Stuckert family, which owns the business, the family said at the planning commission meeting last month.
The brewery is planned to go in an existing garage on the property where the Stuckerts live, but there will not be tasting in that garage.
“We are not proposing a tasting room. We’re actually requesting that the planning commission put a restriction on us saying we cannot have a tasting room, we cannot have special events,” Jada Stuckert, who co-owns the family brewing company and lives on the property, said.
The brewery plans to have a tasting room in Leonardtown, and has submitted plans to the town, Jada Stuckert said. Gerrieann L’Heureux, the owner of Shepherd's Old Field Market in Leonardtown, called in later to tell the planning commission she is in an agreement with the Stuckerts to hold a miniature brewery and tasting room at the market.
As for the actual brewery, “We don’t want to do tours, we don’t want to do tastings at this site. We live there,” Jada Stuckert said.
The planning commission had received about 30 public comments, including a petition asking the commission to reject the brewery. Many of the comments were from neighbors, alluding to concerns with traffic on the rural road.
Dave Stuckert, the brewery's co-owner and head brewer, said he had a discussion with at least one neighbor, who had initially signed the petition, but received a letter from the Stuckerts and had “changed his mind.”
Some neighbors “were under the impression that we were going to have something much larger, with a lot of customers and big events and fireworks and concerts, and that’s not the case,” Jada Stuckert said.
Waste products will go to a 1,500-gallon holding tank out behind the garage, Wayne Hunt, of Little Silences Rest, a land development company, said.
The commission voted 3-2 to approve the brewery.
Merl Evans, who voted against the brewery, said the broader issue with the brewery was defining what a farm brewery was, as the zoning ordinance is ambiguous when it comes to defining a farm. The brewery plans to grow hops for their beer on the farm, but hopes to use more crops for their beer.
“We don’t have a consistent definition of ‘farm,’” Evans said. “You can have a fermaculture, a worm farm, and are you farming worms? You are. Is it a farm? No, it’s not.”
“For people who are neighbors, I feel their concerns,” Joseph Fazek, who voted in favor of the brewery, said, later adding the Stuckerts “have gone over and above their need to present their case, and made some sacrifices they didn’t have to do,” such as striking the tasting room.
“They realize the sensitivity of the property,” he said.
Commission member Joe St. Clair said he was “very disturbed” over setting a precedent for farm breweries and voted against the brewery.
“I ashame the planning commission for not straightening out a lot of these ordinances, for not making it clear what is an active farm, and I don’t begrudge the people that are trying to put in a brewery to get their lifelong dream,” St. Clair said.