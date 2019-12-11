Leonardtown is using grant money to encourage businesses to improve the exterior appearance of its buildings and storefronts.
Laschelle McKay, town administrator, told the Leonardtown town council at its monthly meeting this week that the town has been awarded grant money for a facade improvement program.
In October, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced over $30 million in grant awards for this fiscal year through the Community Legacy program managed by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
These grants will support 181 neighborhood revitalization and redevelopment projects in 23 jurisdictions across Maryland.
Facade improvement grants were awarded in a number of communities in Maryland including Leonardtown, which received $25,000 this year. Last year, the town’s program received $50,000 in grant funds.
The town will regrant the funds to downtown businesses in amounts of $5,000 or less for facade improvements.
Fifteen applications were received so far and 14 projects are moving forward, according to the town.
Earlier in the meeting, the 2019 Maximizing Opportunities Award for the Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival weekend of events from the Maryland Department of Commerce Office on Tourism was celebrated and shared with the town, which worked in partnership with Visit St. Mary’s and St. Mary’s County Museum Division.
Representatives from Visit St. Mary’s and the museum division were in attendance to share the award with the town and thank the council for its cooperation and involvement with the festival.
“The state recognizing all the work we put into this puts Maryland on the map … recognition from the state is something that we can build off of for the future,” Jason Aul of Visit St. Mary’s said, adding that people came to last summer’s festival from “as far west as Colorado and as far east as Italy.”
Dale Springer, president of the museum board of trustees, said that the division is “genuinely looking forward to the 21st anniversary” of the Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival next summer on the weekend of July 10 to 12.
