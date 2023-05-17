The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of a high school assistant principal on sex charges.
Police have identified the defendant as Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt, 55, of Lexington Park. Investigators stated McClure-Hewitt is an assistant principal at Leonardtown High School.
According to court documents filed by sheriff’s office Detective Daniel Sidorowicz, an 18-year-old male senior at Leonardtown indicated he “had a series of encounters” with McClure-Hewitt between March 16 and 22 at the high school.
The student “alleged during multiple visits” to the defendant’s office, McClure-Hewitt “provided him unsolicited gifts, discussed sexual preference and made unwanted sexual contact” with the student.
“The victim also completed written statements about his contact with the suspect in the form of emails to his teachers and administrators, a handwritten statement completed at Leonardtown High School and a typed statement,” Sidorowicz wrote in charging papers. Investigators confirmed the student had no previous contact of any kind with the defendant prior to the March incident.
Police contacted McClure-Hewitt on April 12. Sidorowicz stated the administrator “acknowledged his contact with the victim in his office” at the high school but “initially denied any physical contact with the victim. He later admitted to touching the victim’s shirt.”
However, McClure-Hewitt, who is listed as an assistant principal for special education on the school’s website, denied making any unwanted sexual contact and denied discussing sexual orientation with the teen.
A warrant for McClure-Hewitt’s arrest was issued April 28 and served Wednesday.
McClure-Hewitt is charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
He is being held without bond. A second bond review is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in district court.