The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of a high school assistant principal on sex charges.

Police have identified the defendant as Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt, 55, of Lexington Park. Investigators stated McClure-Hewitt is an assistant principal at Leonardtown High School.


