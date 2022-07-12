St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith recently announced two administrative transfers.
Jill Mills will transfer from principal at Leonardtown High School to acting director II of assessment and accountability.
Jamie Copsey will transfer from assistant principal at Leonardtown High to acting principal at the high school. Copsey will serve in this role until a permanent principal is named.
These transfers are effective July 7.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
