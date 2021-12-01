Santa Claus greeted the masses Friday, Nov. 26 in Leonardtown Square prior to lighting the Christmas tree. After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Christmas on the Square returned to Leonardtown Nov. 26. The event was sponsored by the commissioners of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to the arrival of Santa Clause and the lighting of the Christmas tree, there was live entertainment, rides, plus food and drink provided by local vendors.
The St. Mary's Ryken Choir was part of the live entertainment for Christmas on the Square in Leonardtown.
Even Frosty was shivering in the wind during Christmas on the Square in Leonardtown on Nov. 26.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
STAFF PHOTOS BY MARTY MADDEN
