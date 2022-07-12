Robert Alan Mandley Jr., 32, of Leonardtown was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and malicious destruction of property after he allegedly stabbed his 35-year-old girlfriend at a trailer park in the 23200 block of Point Lookout Road on July 5.
Police responded and Mandley ran into a nearby woods, but he was later arrested nearby. The woman said Mandley threatened to kill himself for three days and said he was "not going out himself." He allegedly threatened to kill her and her son.
Mandley allegedly tackled Jessica Elizabeth Derifield and cut down the front of her shirt with a knife. When police showed up, the woman was using the shirt as a sling for her left arm.
She said she grabbed Mandley's neck and he cut her left arm in the biceps and also in the upper back of the left arm. Mandley had a small laceration to his left hand below his thumb and several scratches all over his body.
According to a sheriff's office press release, Mandley brandished a knife, then began slashing toward the woman's neck, but struck her left bicep. The knife continued through her arm and struck Mandley’s hand, which was still around the victim’s neck. Mandley then slashed again causing a minor laceration to the back of her arm.
The woman had red marks on her neck and redness on her forearms, knuckles and knees, according to the charging document. Mandley also allegedly used an Exacto knife to cut the tires on the woman's vehicle, causing minor damage.
Derifield was transported to a hospital for treatment, while Mandley was air transported for medical issues unrelated to his arrest and was released from the hospital and charged on July 8, according to the release. He was held without bond on July 8 and 11.
Mandley was later charged with misdemeanor assault and false imprisonment for a July 2 incident. In that case, he allegedly kicked the same woman in the back as she was headed out the door after he wouldn't allow her to leave for 20 minutes.