A 24-year-old Leonardtown man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week for sexual abuse of a minor.
David Christen Howell made the guilty plea on Sept. 11 last year. He was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Joseph Stanalonis last week on Aug. 11.
The 20-year sentence included 10 years suspended and credit for 491 days he was already in jail. He has eight years, seven months and a number of days remaining, and will have five years of supervised probation upon his release.
Some of the conditions imposed include having no contact with the victim, a boy who was part of Howell's household, and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 10. He was designated a Tier III sex offender and will be a registered sex offender for life.
In addition to sex abuse of a minor, he was originally charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, perverted practice, sodomy and second-degree assault. These were nolle prossed as part of the plea agreement.
According to a previous report in Southern Maryland News, the victim allegedly disclosed to his father that Howell sexually molested him starting when he was 7 years old until February 2018.
“I did it three [or] four years ago when I was” 18, Howell claimed to investigators, according to charging papers citing the DHS report, which also said “the victim and the defendant have a ‘different timeline regarding the molestation.’”
During a Child Protective Services interview, the boy told an investigator Howell sexually assaulted him “on numerous occasions over several years,” including Howell allegedly “bartering” with the boy in exchange for sexual favors, according to the documents.