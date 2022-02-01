Gowen, 57, filed for the state House District 29C seat as a Republican on Jan. 24.
Current Del. Jerry Clark (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) recently announced that he was not going to run again for the spot, which represents southern Calvert County and central St. Mary's County.
A native of Philadelphia, Gowen said he moved to Southern Maryland in 1995 when installations at Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Fla., Trenton, N.J., and Crystal City, Va., were consolidated at Patuxent River Naval Air Station.
An aerospace engineer by trade, Gowen currently serves as adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard following his appointment 2½ years ago by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
Gowen served six years of active duty in the U.S. Army before serving six years in the reserves. He was employed as an aerospace engineer as a civilian at Pax River NAS for 25 years prior to becoming assistant adjutant general of the Army National Guard.
Gowen said he oversaw National Guard deployment to civil unrest in Baltimore and noted that 800 Guardsmen under his direction were the initial crew at the Capitol in January 2021.
When asked why he's running for the seat, Gowen said, "I want to add a strong voice to the General Assembly." He wants to give "rational, reasonable data-driven arguments to the conservative cause."
"Hopefully, I can convince the Democrats that might isn't always right," he said.
He believes his knowledge would help with veterans' causes, public safety and cyber security, noting that he works closely with the state police in his current job. He also would like to reduce or eliminate income taxes for military veterans, noting that a number of other states already do this.
Risk management is something the General Assembly needs more of, he said. "I don't think we do enough of that. We do a lot of leadership by fear. We should evaluate the pros and cons to make data-driven decisions," he said.
As far as a politician he admires, Gowen cited Hogan. "He seems to get a lot done," he said, adding that the governor is "plain-talking and doesn't always make both sides happy."
Gowen is married to Erica, who is also an aerospace engineer. The couple have three children and live in the Medley's Neck area.