A 63-year-old Leonardtown man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sex abuse of a minor.
St. Mary's Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm sentenced Charles Robert Garner on Feb. 9.
Garner was given credit for 280 days in jail. He will be registered as a lifetime sex offender.
Garner was ordered to have no contact with the victim, who was 14 years old at the time of the offense on April 3, 2021, but was functioning at a fifth-grade level, according to a court document.
Garner allegedly touched the girl inappropriately, according to a charging document. He denied doing that, but admitted to kissing the girl on her neck, which left "hickeys" on both sides of her neck.
A diary was entered into evidence by assistant state's attorney Sarah Proctor, according to a court document.
A felony third-degree sex offense charge and a misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offense charge were nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of a plea agreement.
