The Leonardtown council approved two updates to water and sewage facilities in the area this week.
Jay Johnson, utilities superintendent of the town, was present to answer questions about the two projects at Monday night’s town council meeting.
The cleaning and repainting of designated areas on the interior of the drywall chamber of the Tudor Hall water tower was publicly bid in March.
The original consultant estimate for the project was $30,000 but the project was delayed to allow time for a deeper investigation.
Only three bids were received ranging from $57,000 to $104,000. Consultant Doug DeClerck recommended proceeding with the project with the lowest bidder, Mediterranean Construction, in the amount of $57,000, with the company agreeing to hold their original bid.
Johnson told the board that the water tower, located behind Norris Street, is 55 feet in diameter, rusty and needs attention soon.
“I’m afraid we’ll have to end up repairing it, rather than blasting it with paint,” he said.
Christy Hollander, council member, asked if the town had the budget for the project.
Laschelle McKay, town administrator, told the council that the town can afford it, and that there are contingencies.
Jay Mattingly, council member, asked how long the construction would take to complete, with Johnson responding it would take approximately three weeks, depending on the weather.
“It has to be above 55 degrees to do anything,” he said.
When the council asked about the reputation of Mediterranean Construction, Johnson said that DeClerck has recommended them, and that they are currently doing work for a government agency at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, but would work on the water tower next if awarded the project.
Hollander wondered if residents would experience reduced water pressure while the tower was being worked on, but Johnson reassured that there have not been changes when work was done in the past so changes are not expected now.
The second project involves repairs and modifications needed to sludge drying beds on Van Wert Lane at the town’s wastewater plant, allowing them to store additional sludge.
The project was publicly bid in August but received no bids. The staff recommendation was to proceed with the work under a maintenance contract, awarding the project to ABH Construction. The original estimate was $26,000 but under this contract staff said they believed it should be less.
There is currently $31,000 in the capital budget for repairs to the opposite side of the bed, funding that will now be used for the side of the area discussed Tuesday, since, according to Johnson, it is now in worse condition. Repairs for the opposite side will use contingency funds, according to meeting documents.
“I do need this as soon as possible. No one bid on the project because it’s sludge and there is a lot of regulation. I think it’ll work for us right now but the [sludge-drying beds] do not store how we need them too,” Johnson said.
The council decided to move forward with phase one of repairs to the sludge-drying beds and plans to get the other side completed in the spring.
